IPL 2024 points table after DC vs SRH: Sunrisers Hyderabad move to 2nd position; Delhi Capitals slip to 7th spot
Check out the updated IPL 2024 points table after Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Delhi Capitals by 67 runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
Sunrisers Hyderabad extended their winning streak to four in a row, which comprised of a hat-trick of wins on the road after they spoiled Delhi Capitals' homecoming to Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi with an emphatic 67-run win. For the third time in the ongoing IPL 2024 season, SRH managed to score a 250-plus total as they amassed 266 for seven in 20 overs, riding on Travis Head's 32-ball 89 before T Natarajan picked up four wickets to record his best IPL figures as the visitors restricted the bundled the hosts for 199 with five balls to spare.
Head and Abhishek Sharma combined for 125 without loss in the first six overs — the highest score in an IPL power play — and Sharma was out two balls later for 46 off 12 balls. The openers made 131 in a mere 38 balls. The SRH team did not just score the fastest team fifty in IPL history, but also broke the record for being the quickest team ever the 100-run mark.
In response, opener and impact substitute Prithvi Shaw was out after scoring a brisk 16 while David Warner chipped a catch for just 1 at the other end. Australian youngster Jake Fraser-McGurk was the lone spark with seven sixes and five fours in 65 off 18 balls. He reached 50 off just 15 balls, the joint third-fastest half-century in IPL history. However, after Mayank Markande removed the Aussie, the fast bowlers applied the brakes in the middle overs, with Natarajan picking four wickets, as Delhi were bowled out for 199 in 19.1 overs.
IPL 2024 points table after DC vs SRH
Following the big win from Pat Cummins' men, Hyderabad moved to second on the table, with five wins in seven matches, while Delhi’s fifth loss in eight games gave it the worst run rate in the league at minus-1.303. Rishabh Pant's men stand seventh in the table.
