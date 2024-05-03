Hyderabad [India], : Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Riyan Parag's breakout season continues. On Thursday, he brought up his 1,000 runs in the Indian Premier League and also became the first uncapped Indian player to complete 400-plus runs in this edition of the tournament. IPL 2024: RR all-rounder Riyan Parag's breakout season continues

During a run-chase of 202 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, Parag scored 77 runs in 49 balls, with eight fours and four sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 157.14.

After years of underperforming down the order, which caused heavy trolling on social media, Parag has been a completely different batter while playing at number four, a position he prefers to play in domestic cricket, where he has a better record.

In 10 matches, he has scored 409 runs in nine innings at an average of 58.42 and a strike rate of 159.84, with four half-centuries. His best score is 84*. He is the fourth-highest run-getter this season. Ahead of him are capped Indian players Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli and Sai Sudarshan, making him the highest uncapped run-scorer this season so far.

In 64 matches for RR since his debut back in 2019, the 2018 U19 World Cup winner has scored 1,009 runs at an average of 22.93 and a strike rate of 136.17, with six half-centuries. His best score is 84*.

Coming to the match, SRH opted to bat first after winning the toss. After a slow start, opener Travis Head and all-rounder Nitish Reddy injected some momentum into the innings with a 96-run third-wicket partnership. Towards the back end of the innings, Nitish, who made an unbeaten 76* in 42 balls, with three fours and eight sixes, got fine support from Heinrich Klaasen, who overcame a brief slump in form to make an unbeaten 42 in 19 balls, with three fours and three sixes to guide SRH to 201/3 in their 20 overs.

Avesh Khan and Sandeep Sharma were among the wickets for RR.

In the run-chase, RR lost two quick wickets for just one run. Youngsters Yashasvi Jaiswal and Riyan Parag brought RR into the game with a 133-run third-wicket partnership. Towards the end, Rovman Powell almost won it for his side, but was trapped lbw on the last ball with two runs needed. SRH secured a last-ball one-run win.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the pick of the bowlers for SRH and got the 'Player of the Match' award. Skipper Pat Cummins and T Natrajan also secured two wickets.

RR is at the top with eight wins and two losses, giving them 16 points. SRH is in the fourth spot, with six wins and four losses, giving them 12 points.

