IPL 2024: RR skipper Sanju Samson wins toss, opts to bat against CSK

Chennai [India], : Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bat first against Chennai Super Kings in their crucial Indian Premier League 2024 match here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.

The Super Kings are currently placed at the fourth place in the points table, having won six out of their 12 matches. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals are occupying the second place in the points table, having posted eight wins in 11 matches.

Speaking at the time of toss, Samson said, "We would like to bat first. Looks like a decent wicket, don't expect any dew. Change of conditions and weather got time to adapt to it. Need to give it all in this game. Need to stick to what has worked for us. Need to do our basic processes, just taking care of the controllables. Need to perform as a batsman, results have to go your way to feel happy. Jurel is back."

CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad said, "Dew is not a factor, doesn't matter we bat or ball first. The pitch will remain the same throughout the game. In these conditions, you need to prepare mentally. We spoke about the areas we need to improve. You need to be in a good head space and deliver what's expected. We got the right balance, Rachin and I will open, and Mitchell will bat at number 3. Theekshana comes in for Santner. Need to believe and back yourself. We want to win every game possible, you got to have the right mindset."

Rajasthan Royals : Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, Shubham Dubey, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Chennai Super Kings : Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Daryl Mitchell, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh and Maheesh Theekshana.

