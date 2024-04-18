Mohali [India], : Suryakumar Yadav's blistering 78-run knock propelled Mumbai Indians to 192/7 against Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League 2024 match at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. IPL 2024: SKY blitz powers Mumbai Indians to 192/7 against Punjab Kings

After winning the toss Sam Curran's Punjab opted to field first, however, their decision did not quite go in their favour as the bowling attack of the hosts failed to take early wickets.

Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma opened for Mumbai and could only make a partnership of 18 runs. Kagiso Rabada made the first breakthrough of the match after the Proteas pacer dismissed Kishan in the third over.

Kishan displayed a sloppy performance in the game as he scored just 8 runs from 8 balls.

Suryakumar Yadav replaced Kishan on the crease and made a solid partnership with Rohit. The two batters made a partnership of 81 runs. Meanwhile, the Punjab bowlers struggled to scalp wickets.

Sam Curran bagged the crucial wicket of Rohit in the 12th over. The former MI skipper played a 36-run knock after facing 25 balls at a strike rate of 1444. He smashed 2 fours and 3 sixes.

The Punjab skipper picked up another important wicket as he dismissed Suryakumar in the 17th over of the first inning. The star batter scored 78 runs from 53 balls at a strike rate of 147.17. He hit 7 fours and 3 sixes.

After the dismissal of Suryakumar, the vistors failed to get a hold of the game as the Punjab bowling attack started to dominate the game.

The MI skipper Hardik Pandya was dismissed in the 18th over by Harshal Patel. Pandya scored 10 runs from 6 balls. He could just slam one six during his time on the crease.

Meanwhile, in the last over of the first inning, MI lost three wickets.

Patel removed Tim David in the second ball of the last over, while Romario Shepherd in the fifth ball. In the last ball, Mohammad Nabi was dismissed from a run out.

Tilak Varma was the only unbeaten MI batter remained on the crease till the last ball of the inning and took MI to 192/7.

Harshal Patel led the PBKS bowling attack after he bagged three wickets in his four-over spell and gifted 31 runs. Meanwhile, Curran picked up two wickets.

Punjab Kings need to make 193 runs to win the match against Mumbai Indians.

Brief score: Mumbai Indians 192/7 vs Punjab Kings.

