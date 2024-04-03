 IPL 2024 updated points table: LSG jump two places after big win over RCB, create early midtable logjam | Cricket - Hindustan Times
IPL 2024 updated points table: LSG jump two places after big win over RCB, create early midtable logjam

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 03, 2024 07:20 AM IST

LSG became the fourth team this season after Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans to log four points on the table

Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran and Mayank Yadav came up with thunderous performances as the Lucknow Super Giants handed Royal Challengers Bengaluru a 28-run defeat in IPL 2024 at the Chinasswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. This was LSG's second win in three matches and helped them jump two places to the fourth spot in the IPL 2024 points table.

Lucknow Super Giants' players exchange handshakes after winning the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 28 runs in IPL 2024(ANI )
LSG became the fourth team this season after Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans to log four points on the table. Their net run rate, however, is inferior to KKR and CSK who are in the second and third spots respectively.

The top spot is held by Rajasthan Royals, the only team to win all their three matches in the league so far.

The defeat meant, there were no changes in RCB's standing in the points table. They were languishing at the bottom half of the table with just two points in four matches.

IPL 2024 points table after RCB vs LSG match

IPL 2024 points table
How LSG got the better of RCB

Mayank Yadav bowled the quickest ball of the new IPL season at 156.7 km/h (97.4 mph) in a fiery spell to power Lucknow Super Giants to an easy win on Tuesday.

New pace sensation Yadav then turned up the heat with his thunderbolts to return figures of 3-14, which included removing Glenn Maxwell for a duck and bowling Cameron Green for nine.

Bengaluru were bowled out for 153 and suffered their third loss in four matches this season. Lucknow won their second straight match after an opening defeat.

The 21-year-old Yadav surpassed his previous top speed, having sent down a ball at 155.8 km/h on his IPL debut in Lucknow's first win of the season on Saturday.

Shaun Tait bowled IPL's fastest-ever ball in 2011 at 157.71 km/h.

Bengaluru lost the wickets of Virat Kohli, skipper Faf du Plessis and Maxwell in the space of nine deliveries and three runs.

Left-arm spinner Manimaran Siddharth, who came in as impact substitute in place of De Kock, got Kohli as his debut wicket as the star batsman miscued a shot to backward point and walked back after his 22 off 16 balls.

Du Plessis was run out in the next over off a direct throw and three balls later Yadav had Maxwell out caught at mid-on with his searing pace.

Wickets kept tumbling and despite cameos from Rajat Patidar, who made 29, and Mahipal Lomror, who hit 33 off 13, the chase ended tamely.

