Lucknow [India], : Mumbai Indians and India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah gave a young fan a memory worth cherishing for a lifetime at the Ekana Stadium during the clash against Lucknow Super Giants . IPL 2024: Young fan gets a "core memory" from Bumrah, receives autograogh, Purple cap as gift

Taking to X , the official handle of MI posted a video of Bumrah giving out his prestigious Purple Cap, an honour given to the leading wicket-taker in the Indian Premier League to a young fan. Not just that, Bumrah also gave him his autograph.

The fan was clearly ecstatic beyond words to have received Bumrah's prized possession and an autograph from one of the best in the world, as he was seen running around in the stands with expressions of joy on his face. Indeed, the fan got a "core memory" that he would remember forever.

"That kid now has a core memory for life #MumbaiMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians #LSGvMI | @Jaspritbumrah93," tweeted MI.

Bumrah is the leading wicket-taker this season so far, with 14 scalps in 10 games at an average of 18.28 and an economy rate of 6.40. His best figures are 5/21. However, his rich bowling form has not helped his team, as they are sitting at the ninth spot in the points table with three wins and seven losses.

Coming to the match, LSG won the toss and opted to field first. Mumbai Indians could not get going from the start, losing four wickets for 27 runs within the powerplay itself. Nehal Wadhera , Ishan Kishan and Tim David tried their best, but could take their side to just 144/7 in their 20 overs.

Mohsin Khan was the pick of the bowlers for Australia, while Marcus Stoinis, Mayank Yadav, Naveen ul Haq and Stoinis got a wicket each.

In the run-chase of 145 runs, LSG also faced a hard challenge from MI bowlers and lost wickets at regular intervals. Stoinis' knock of 62 in 45 balls, with seven fours and two sixes proved to be just enough to take LSG to a four-wicket win with four balls and four wickets left.

Stoinis took home the 'Player of the Match' award.

LSG is at the third spot with six wins and four losses, giving them 12 points.

