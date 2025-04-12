New Delhi [India], : Ahead of his side's match against five-time champions Mumbai Indians , Delhi Capitals batter Ashutosh Sharma said that while facing a MI bowling line-up featuring star pacer Jasprit Bumrah, he would "keep things simple and see ball, hit the ball". IPL 2025: DC's Ashutosh stresses on "see ball, hit ball" mantra against Bumrah-powered MI

DC is on a roll and would be aiming to make it five wins in five and stay at the top of the points table against five-time champions MI, who have just won one of their five matches and sit at eighth spot in the points tally. The match will be DC's first at Arun Jaitley Stadium, their primary home venue.

Speaking ahead of the game in the pre-match presser, Ashutosh said, as quoted by a DC press release, "I do not think too much. I keep things simple. It is just about watching the ball and hitting the ball. That is all; that is my belief."

On skipper Axar Patel's captaincy, Ashutosh said, "Axar Patel's captaincy is very good. He is leading the team really well, and all the youngsters are very comfortable within the set-up, so we are able to talk to each other freely."

Ashutosh also said that the atmosphere within the team is very good.

"It is my first year in Delhi. I was very excited to play for DC before the season, and the way we are playing, it has been amazing. We will continue playing the same way we have been, and it is great to be in Delhi and excited to play at home in front of our home crowd," he added.

Speaking about the conditions in Delhi, Sharma said, "If your preparation is good, it does not make any difference if you are playing in Delhi or in Vizag. And everyone has played a good amount of cricket in Delhi, so everyone knows how the wicket will play here."

When asked about his role as an Impact player and game time, Sharma said, "I always focus on the process, and it becomes easy. And I don't feel much pressure. I don't think about winning or losing after the match. When I get the batting, I know I have to win the match. I have to play well. And if I don't get the batting, I have to practice. I keep things simple."

Mumbai Indians have won one and lost four in their five matches, while Delhi Capitals have won all four of their matches thus far.

Delhi Capitals will take on Mumbai Indians in their fifth match of IPL 2025 at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday, .

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.