Chennai [India], : A four-wicket haul by Harshal Patel and solid knocks from Ishan Kishan and Kamindu Mendis were the highlights as Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Chennai Super Kings by five wickets in their Indian Premier League on Friday. IPL 2025: Harshal, Ishan shine as SRH secures hard-fought 5-wicket win over CSK

With this win, SRH has jumped to number eight in the points table with three wins and six losses, giving them six points. On the other hand, CSK is at the bottom with two wins and seven losses, giving them just four points.

During a run chase of 155 runs, SRH was off to a poor start as Abhishek Sharma was dismissed for a two-ball duck by Khaleel Ahmed with a fine catch from Ayush Mhatre. CSK is 0/1 in 0.2 overs.

Later, Travis Head and Ishan Kishan scored some boundaries against pace. However, Anshul cleaned up Head for 19 in 16 balls, with three fours. SRH was 37/2 in 5.3 overs.

At the end of powerplay, SRH was 37/2, with Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen .

Ishan was looking in fine touch and a boundary from his bat helped SRH reach the 50-run mark in 7.4 overs.

A fine catch by Deepak Hooda at long-on removed Klaasen for seven in eight balls. Ravindra Jadeja got his first wicket. SRH was 54/3 in 8.1 overs.

At the end of 10 overs, SRH was 69/3, with Ishan and Aniket Varma unbeaten.

A short delivery by Noor Ahmed ended Kishan's fighting knock of 44 in 34 balls, with five fours and a six, with Sam Curran taking a fine catch. SRH was 90/4 in 12 overs.

SRH reached the 100-run mark in 13.2 overs.

Noor earned CSK another wicket as Aniket Verma was caught by Hooda at long-on for 19 in 19 balls. SRH was 106/5 in 13.5 overs.

Kamindu Mendis and Nitish Kumar Reddy brought SRH near a victory, with team needed 13 in final three overs.

SRH finished their innings at 155/5 in 18.4 overs, with Kamindu and Nitish Kumar Reddy unbeaten.

Noor Ahmed was the pick of the bowlers for CSK.

Earlier, Sunrisers Hyderabad produced a clinical bowling display to restrict Chennai Super Kings to 154 in 19.5 overs in their Indian Premier League clash on Friday in Chennai.

After winning the toss, SRH skipper Pat Cummins opted to bowl first, and his bowlers backed up the decision brilliantly. Harshal Patel was the star of the show, picking up 4/28.

CSK got off to a horror start, losing Shaik Rasheed on the very first ball of the innings as Mohammed Shami struck with a golden duck. Promoted to No. 3, Sam Curran failed to make an impact and managed just 9 runs off 10 balls before falling to Patel.

Young Ayush Mhatre showed some promise, scoring a quick 30 off 19 balls with six boundaries, but his stay was cut short by Cummins, leaving CSK at 47/3 in 5.3 overs. Ravindra Jadeja tried to steady the innings but was bowled by Sri Lankan spinner Kamindu Mendis for 21.

The highlight of CSK's innings came from South African Dewald Brevis, who looked in sublime touch. He smashed 42 off 25 balls, including four sixes and a boundary, before being dismissed by Patel, thanks to a spectacular catch by Mendis.

Shivam Dube scored 12 runs before falling to Jaydev Unadkat, and MS Dhoni could not do much either, scoring just 6 off 10 deliveries. Patel claimed his third wicket by removing the CSK skipper.

Anshul Kamboj was removed by Cummins, while Noor Ahmad also scored 2 before becoming Patel's fourth scalp. Some late hitting by Deepak Hooda pushed CSK past the 150 mark, but he was dismissed in the final over by Unadkat.

Overall, it was a team effort from the SRH bowlers. While Harshal Patel led the charge with four wickets, Cummins and Unadkat chipped in with two each. Shami and Mendis picked up one wicket apiece in what turned out to be a dominant bowling performance.

Brief Scores: CSK: 154 in 19.5 overs lost to SRH: 155/5 in 18.4 overs .

