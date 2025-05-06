Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya registers unwanted record with 11-ball over against GT

ANI |
May 06, 2025 11:05 PM IST

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya registered an unwanted feat of bowling the joint-highest deliveries in an over during their high-stakes encounter against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Tuesday at the Wankhede Stadium.

Mumbai [India], : Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya registered an unwanted feat of bowling the joint-highest deliveries in an over during their high-stakes encounter against Gujarat Titans on Tuesday at the Wankhede Stadium.

IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya registers unwanted record with 11-ball over against GT
IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya registers unwanted record with 11-ball over against GT

During Gujarat's pursuit of the 156-run target, Hardik introduced himself into the attack in the eighth over. He bowled two no-balls and three wide deliveries, which extended his six-delivery over to 11 and conceded 18 runs.

This is the joint-highest deliveries a bowler has bowled in an over in IPL history. He is now the fifth player to do so and is level with Mohammed Siraj, Tushar Deshpande, Shardul Thakur and Sandeep Sharma.

He began his over with three deliveries and then went on a spree of bowling wide, and then followed it up with a no-ball. The story of wide and no-ball continued till Gill slammed a six on the eighth delivery of the over.

Hardik went on to bowl a wide once again and concluded his over with a dot ball, concluding his over with a staggering 18 runs. Hardik's woes weren't limited to the ball.

With the bat, Hardik failed to pull off a rescue act in the first innings when his side was threadbare at 105-4 after the 12th over. The experienced all-rounder tried to take on Sai Kishore by going down on one knee and attempting to go for a slog sweep.

He failed to middle his shot and top-edged it, which flew over Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill at the slip. With a successful catch, Hardik had to return to the dressing room cheaply with 1.

MI looked destined to fold before 150-run mark but Corbin Bosch provided the much-needed firepower towards the end. With his power-hitting show, he slammed 27 deliveries to lift Mumbai to 155/8.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table 2025 – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with MI vs GT Live on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table 2025 – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with MI vs GT Live on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
News / Cricket News / IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya registers unwanted record with 11-ball over against GT
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 06, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On