Lucknow [India], : Following his side's win over Lucknow Super Giants , Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins hailed young Sri Lankan pacer Eshan Malinga for his performances, calling him a "huge asset" for the team. IPL 2025: Pat Cummins hails Eshan Malinga as "huge asset" for SRH

Eshan's two-wicket spell was one of the highlights for SRH as they managed to spoil LSG's party by eliminating them from the playoffs. Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen's quickfire knocks helped SRH chase down 206 set by LSG, condemning the hosts to their seventh loss of the season.

Speaking in the post-match presentation, Cummins said, "We conceded a few more than we would have liked. It is a good wicket, but we were confident about the chase. Eshan Malinga has been a huge asset to our team. His execution has been really good."

"We know we are a good side when we play our best. Few lessons to learn," he added.

Eshan was one of the finds for SRH this season, taking eight wickets in five matches at an average of 21.25 and an economy rate of 8.94, with best figures of 2/28.

Coming to the match, SRH won the toss and opted to field first. Markram and Marsh scored half-centuries and put 115 runs for the first wicket. Except for Pooran later, every other batter failed to touch the double digits as LSG finished at 205/7 in their 20 overs.

Eshan Malinga was the top bowler for SRH, with Harshal Patel, Harsh Dubey and Nitish Kumar Reddy getting one each. LSG needs to defend 206 runs to keep their playoff hopes alive with a sixth win of the season.

During the run-chase, Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan put up a 82-run partnership for the second wicket. Cameos from Heinrich Klaasen and Kamindu Mendis , who formed a half-century stand, helped SRH chase down the target with four wickets and 10 balls in hand.

With this victory, SRH are at eighth spot, with four wins, seven losses and a no result. They have a total of nine points. While they were eliminated early, they have spoilt LSG's party by eliminating them from the playoffs race. LSG is in seventh spot, with five wins and seven losses, giving them 10 points.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.