IPL 2025: PBKS middle-order achieves unique feat during clash against RR

Jaipur [India], : Punjab Kings batters achieved a unique feat during their Indian Premier League match against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday, as their middle-order scored the most runs by any team in a single innings in the history of the competition.

PBKS achieved this feat as after collapsing to 34/3 following their decision to bat first, PBKS' middle-order batters delivered plenty of fireworks to take their team past the 200-run mark.

A 67-run partnership between skipper Shreyas Iyer and Nehal Wadhera took the team past 100-run mark. Later on, a 58-run stand between Wadhera, who went on to make 70 in just 37 balls, with five fours and five sixes and Shashank Singh pushed them past the 150-run mark.

In the final five overs, Shashank and Azmatullah Omarzai made a meal out of RR pace, taking the team to 219/5 in their 20 overs.

Tushar Deshpande was the pick of the bowlers for RR.

With this, the 180 runs scored together, the middle-order outshone the total of 174 runs scored by the Mumbai Indians middle-order against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2020 at Dubai.

Now, RR needs to score 220 runs to win the game and make a playoff finish a little tougher for PBKS.

Teams:

Rajasthan Royals : Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kwena Maphaka, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Madhwal, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Punjab Kings : Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Mitchell Owen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

