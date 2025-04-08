Mullanpur [India], : Punjab Kings opener Priyansh Arya scored the fourth-fastest century in the history of the Indian Premier League on Tuesday, tying with Australian star batter Travis Head. IPL 2025: Priyansh ties with Travis Head following explosive ton for PBKS against CSK

Priyansh achieved this feat during his side's IPL match against five-time champions Chennai Super Kings at Mullanpur Stadium.

Braving the fall of wickets from the other end, Priyansh scored a counter-attacking 103 in 42 balls, with seven fours and nine sixes. His runs came at a strike rate is 245.24.

He brought up his century in just 39 balls, tying with Head who also made a 39-ball ton against Royal Challengers Bengaluru last season.

The fastest IPL hundred is by Chris Gayle. The West Indies icon bashed the fastest IPL ton in 30 balls for RCB against a now-defunct Pune Warriors India back in 2013.

It is also the second-fastest century by an Indian batter in IPL, with the fastest being by Yusuf Pathan for Rajasthan Royals against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2010.

Also, this is the eighth IPL ton by an uncapped player in tournament history, after Shaun Marsh , Manish Pandey , Paul Valthaty , Devdutt Padikkal , Rajat Patidar and Yashasvi Jaiswal , Prabhsimran Singh .

Coming to the match, PBKS won the toss and elected to bat first.

After being reduced to 83/5, Priyansh , Shashank and Jansen unleashed a brilliant counter-attack that left CSK bowlers clueless. Priyansh and Shashank stitched an inning saving 71 run stand while Jansen-Shashank followed it with a 65-run stand to take PBKS to 219/6 in their 20 overs.

Khaleed Ahmed and Ravichandran Ashwin were the top wicket-takers for CSK. Mukesh Choudhary and Matheesha Pathirana also got a wicket each.

