Bengaluru [India] April 18 : Royal Challengers Bengaluru are all set to take on Punjab Kings in an exciting match of the IPL 2025 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Toss has been delayed in Bengaluru due to rain. IPL 2025: RCB vs PBKS toss delayed due to rain

RCB are placed at No 3 on the points table, while PBKS find themselves at No 4. Both teams have four wins and two defeats after playing six games each. However, RCB's net run rate is slightly better than PBKS's. Both teams are entering this clash on the back of significant victories. A comprehensive win for either side might even push them to the top of the table.

In their previous match in Jaipur, RCB successfully chased down a 174-run target against the Rajasthan Royals, winning by nine wickets and 15 balls to spare. Devdutt Padikkal contributed nicely, and Phil Salt and Virat Kohli scored half-centuries. With figures of 1/29 in four overs, Krunal Pandya was the standout bowler for RCB.

PBKS, on the other hand, made history in their previous match by successfully defending a 112-run target against the defending champions, Kolkata Knight Riders. In IPL history, this is the lowest score that has ever been defended. Marco Jansen and Yuzvendra Chahal took three and four wickets, respectively.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Yash Dayal, Devdutt Padikkal, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Abhinandan Singh, Swastik Chikara, Mohit Rathee, Nuwan Thushara, Romario Shepherd, Lungi Ngidi.

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Nehal Wadhera, Josh Inglis, Shashank Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur, Harpreet Brar, Praveen Dubey, Pyla Avinash, Musheer Khan, Harnoor Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Aaron Hardie, Vishnu Vinod, Marcus Stoinis.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.