Rohit Sharma's Achilles heel against left-arm pace in T20 powerplay exposed against GT

ANI |
May 06, 2025 10:45 PM IST

Rohit's outing in front of the jam-packed crowd at the Wankhede Stadium was met with a bitter end at the hands of Madhya Pradesh left-armer Arshad Khan

Mumbai Indians seasoned opener Rohit Sharma's woes against left-arm pace in the T20 powerplay continued against Gujarat Titans on Tuesday in the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League .

Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma in action(REUTERS)

Rohit's outing in front of the jam-packed crowd at the Wankhede Stadium was met with a bitter end at the hands of Madhya Pradesh left-armer Arshad Khan. He took the aerial route but didn't find the desired connection, and sent it straight to Prasidh Krishna and returned to the dressing room with 7.

Since 2023, the trend of Rohit's dismissal has continued. In 35 innings, Rohit has faced 182 deliveries, mustered up 268 runs at a strike rate of 147.25. However, he has lost his precious wicket 12 times at an average of 7.65.

Overall, Rohit has had a season of performances in patches in the cash-rich league. In 11 matches, Rohit has 300 runs under his belt at an average of 30.00 while striking at 152.28, including three half-centuries.

After Rohit's dismissal, MI tried to stitch up a comeback, but Gujarat clobbered Mumbai in front of the wave of blue. Suryakumar Yadav joined Jack in the middle as MI finished their powerplay on 56/2. The duo added 50 runs for the third in just 26 balls, and Mumbai were 89/2 after 10 overs.

Jacks, who survived thrice after GT dropped as many catches, brought up his fifty in the 11th over, he took 29 balls to reach the feat. Sai Kishore in the same over removed Suryakumar Yadav for 35, his innings included five fours.

Veteran spinner Rashid Khan removed Will Jacks in the 12th over for 53. His innings included five fours and three sixes. MI skipper Hardik Pandya joined Varma. Sai Kishore got the better of the MI skipper for 1, Mumbai, after Suryakumar got out, and kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Gerald Coetzee took the wicket of Tilak Varma in his first over, for 7. Corbin Bosch's explosive 27 fired MI to 155/8.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table 2025 – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with MI vs GT Live on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
