IPL 2026 auction reality check: INR 2 cr stars staring at the cut list even before the hammer falls

The INR 2 cr base-price bracket for IPL 2026 mini-auction looks glamorous on paper, but for several overseas names, it could easily become a trap rather than a launchpad. With only 77 slots (31 for overseas players) available across 10 teams, a chunk of this top-tier group is almost certain to be pruned when franchises submit their shortlists before December 5. Josh Inglis is bowled out by Kolkata Knight Riders' Varun Chakravarthy (REUTERS)

Strip away the star power of Cameron Green, Liam Livingstone, Wanindu Hasaranga, Matheesha Pathirana, Gerald Coetzee, Devon Conway, and others, you are left with a tier of players whose role, recent IPL record, fitness, or availability simply may not justify an INR 2 cr starting point in a tight mini-auction.

Why the INR 2 cr bracket is a minefield

The 2 crore tag does two things at once: it signals confidence, but also shrinks the player pool. Teams now operate with sharper scouting and role-based planning; they are far less inclined to take a punt on a high-base overseas player unless he ticks multiple boxes - impact availability, versatility, and recent form.

That is where someone like Josh Inglis is immediately vulnerable. He was crucial to the Punjab Kings’ 2025 campaign, but the IPL has already notified franchises that he will be available for only 25% of the 2026 season due to personal reasons. For an overseas keeper batter, that combination of limited availability and top base price is a brutal handicap.

In other cases, it’s not about quality but perceived risk. Fast bowlers such as Adam Milne and Tymal Mills carry long injury histories, and mini-auctions are notoriously unforgiving towards fragile overseas quicks, especially when cheaper, younger options are around.

Finger-spinning all-rounders like Ashton Agar, Liam Dawson, and Akeal Hosein face a different problem: the IPL franchises are rich in domestic spin options who can bowl economically and bat a bit, making an INR 2 cr overseas spinner a luxury rather than a necessity.

Names in the danger zone

If you line up this entire bracket and look purely at auction dynamics rather than reputation, a probable “danger zone” emerges:

Tom Banton, Jamie Smith, and Shai Hope - all quality batters, but they sit in an already crowded market of top-order/right-handed keeper-batters. Teams typically use their overseas slots for either power-hitters or all-rounders, not yet-to-be-proven IPL anchors.

Shai Hope - all quality batters, but they sit in an already crowded market of top-order/right-handed keeper-batters. Teams typically use their overseas slots for either power-hitters or all-rounders, not yet-to-be-proven IPL anchors. Dan Lawrence offers batting plus part-time offspin, but his T20 profile doesn’t scream at INR 2 cr.

Jacob Duffy and Matt Henry are excellent international seamers, yet their T20 brand value and IPL recall remain limited compared to the likes of Nortje, Coetzeem, Joseph or Mustafizur.

Matt Henry are excellent international seamers, yet their T20 brand value and IPL recall remain limited compared to the likes of Nortje, Coetzeem, Joseph or Mustafizur. David Wiese brings finishing ability and medium pace, bat at his age, franchises may prefer to invest that quota and money into younger, higher-upside all-rounders.

Will O’Rourke, still early in his T20 journey and coming off a back-stress injury layoff, is another who could suffer purely because franchises dislike uncertainty at a premium base price.

None of these players are poor cricketers; they are simply caught at the intersection of price, role saturation and risk profile. Once franchises submit their wishlist and the 45-man list is culled into the final auction pool, the harsh reality of the INR 2 cr bracket will show: it rewards a select few, and quietly shunts several others out before the gavel even falls.