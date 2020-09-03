IPL all-time records: Chris Gayle miles ahead in list of top six hitters, Virat Kohli not in top five

cricket

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 14:01 IST

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has been a story of grand imagination and greater success. It is a product that has faced a lot of criticism but has delivered massive results for the Indian cricket board, for Indian and international players and has provided unmatched joy to the cricket crazy fans of India.

It was a leap of faith and boy hasn’t that leap paid off. As the league gets set for its 13th season, having made its presence felt since the maiden tournament in 2008, one thing that has become an inextricable part of the IPL experience has been its signature tune.

And the one time the signature tune can be heard most often is when the batsman hits one of those massive sixes. Yes, even the purists might agree, the adrenalin rush of a batsman clearing the boundary ropes is unmatched. Yes, a tearaway fast bowler’s spell is breathtaking without a doubt but a batsman on charge is nothing short of pure joy.

ALSO READ: CSK gives stunning reply to fan asking ‘Who is our Vice Captain now?’ after Suresh Raina flew back

So, here’s a look at the top five batsmen who have stacked up the ‘maximums’. Presenting the top five six hitter of IPL over the years.

1) Chris Gayle - 326 sixes in 124 innings

2) AB de Villiers - 212 sixes in 142 innings

3) MS Dhoni - 209 sixes in 170 innings

4) Rohit Sharma - 194 sixes in 183 innings

5) Suresh Raina - 194 sixes in 189 innings

As the list shows, the undisputed king of six hitting in IPL is the burly West Indian Chris Gayle.He was at his best for Royal Challengers Bangalore but has shown his impeccable six hitting abilities during his stint with Kolkata Knight Riders and also his current team Kings XI Punjab.

ALSO READ: Ishant Sharma celebrates birthday with Delhi Capitals teammates in Dubai

Mr 360 degree aka AB de Villiers has ruled the roost at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru and at other venues as well. He is placed second but a distant one.

Chasing these two overseas giants are the Indian IPL stalwarts, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and Suresh Raina. RCB captain Virat Kohli isn’t in the top five but is very much part of the chasing pack, coming in at number six with 190 maximums to his name.

It will be interesting to see who progresses in this list this season.