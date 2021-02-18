IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / Ipl / IPL Auction 2021: Glenn Maxwell ready to ‘put everything’ to help RCB ‘lift the trophy’
Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell: File Photo(AP)
Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell: File Photo(AP)
ipl

IPL Auction 2021: Glenn Maxwell ready to ‘put everything’ to help RCB ‘lift the trophy’

Maxwell on Thursday was bought by RCB in the ongoing mini-auction of the IPL for 14.25 crore.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 07:24 PM IST

After getting picked by Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Indian Premier League players’ auction 2021, Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell expressed that he is extremely eager to put all his efforts to help his team lift the trophy this year.

Maxwell sparked a fierce bidding war between four franchises – Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals – before finally being bought by Virat Kohli-led side for a whopping sum of 14.25 crore. (IPL Auction 2021 Live Updates)

The Australian all-rounder took to Twitter and wrote, “Looking forward to joining @RCBTweetsfor this year's @IPL. Can't wait to put everything I have into helping us lift the trophy,” tweeted Maxwell.

Talking about Maxwell, RCB Director of Cricket, Mike Hesson said, “Often Maxwell has been used in a finisher role, he is a multi-skilled player and he can bowl off-spin as well. It depends on what the team wants, we all look at how to bring the best out of him. We were after the X factor player and we got that in form of Maxwell.”

ALSO READ | IPL 2021 Auction: CSK bring Cheteshwar Pujara on board for 50 Lakh

Meanwhile, South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris has become the most expensive foreign player in the history of the IPL as he was picked up by Rajasthan Royals for 16.25 crore. RCB bought Kiwi all-rounder Kyle Jamieson for 15 crore

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan on Thursday was picked up by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the ongoing IPL mini-auction. Shakib had his base price as 2 crore, but both Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings made bids for him, and in the end, the Bangladesh all-rounder was sold to KKR for 3.2 crore.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rcb IPL Auction 2021 ipl 2021 auction ipl 2021
Close
Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell: File Photo(AP)
Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell: File Photo(AP)
ipl

Glenn Maxwell ready to ‘put everything’ to help RCB ‘lift the trophy’

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 07:24 PM IST
Maxwell on Thursday was bought by RCB in the ongoing mini-auction of the IPL for 14.25 crore.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Harbhajan Singh: File photo(HT Archive)
Harbhajan Singh: File photo(HT Archive)
ipl

IPL Auction 2021: Harbhajan goes unsold, MI bag Piyush Chawla

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:26 PM IST
Piyush Chawla was picked up by Mumbai Indians for 2.4 crore. Harbhajan who had his base price as 2 crore did not find any takers and went unsold.
READ FULL STORY
Close
RCB’s Director of Cricket, Mike Hesson(Twitter)
RCB’s Director of Cricket, Mike Hesson(Twitter)
ipl

‘We all look at how to bring the best out of Maxwell’: Mike Hesson

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:18 PM IST
The Royal Challengers Bangalore managed to bag all-rounder Glenn Maxwell for a whopping 14.25 crore in IPL players' auction in Chennai on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IPL Trophy(IPL/Twitter)
IPL Trophy(IPL/Twitter)
ipl

VIVO to be title sponsor for IPL 2021

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:48 PM IST
The IPL chairman also confirmed that IPL 2021 will most likely see fans return to the stadium.
READ FULL STORY
Close
DC coach Ricky Ponting(Special arrangement)
DC coach Ricky Ponting(Special arrangement)
ipl

Hope 'moneybags' McCullum doesn't outbid me again in IPL auction: Ponting

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:34 PM IST
Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 18 (ANI): Former Australian skipper and Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting on Thursday teased Kolkata Knight Riders coach Brendon McCullum ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Eoin Morgan and Dinesh Karthik.(File)
File image of Eoin Morgan and Dinesh Karthik.(File)
ipl

IPL Auction 2021: 3 players Kolkata Knight Riders might want to bid for

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 09:06 PM IST
  • IPL Auction 2021: KKR needs a solid overseas opener to compliment Shubman Gill and we believe a left-handed Englishman could be the right choice.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of newly-appointed RR captain Sanju Samson(HT Archives)
File photo of newly-appointed RR captain Sanju Samson(HT Archives)
ipl

IPL Auction 2021: 3 players Rajasthan Royals might want to bid for

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 08:33 PM IST
  • Royals are expected to go for a couple of overseas stars after letting go of their captain Steve Smith.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sanju Samson hits one into the stands during IPL 2020.(IPL)
Sanju Samson hits one into the stands during IPL 2020.(IPL)
ipl

IPL 2021: Full list of players released & retained by teams

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 08:12 PM IST
Here is the full list of players retained and released by all eight franchises
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of KXIP Players(Twitter)
File photo of KXIP Players(Twitter)
ipl

IPL 2021: Kings XI Punjab are now 'Punjab Kings'

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 07:15 PM IST
The franchise, jointly owned by Mohit Burman, Ness Wadia, Preity Zinta and Karan Paul, is yet to win an IPL title since the event's inaugural edition in 2008.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni.(PTI)
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni.(PTI)
ipl

IPL Auction 2021: 3 players who could be perfect match for Chennai Super Kings

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 04:49 PM IST
The Chennai-based franchise has always valued experience, they are likely to keep that factor in mind while bidding on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IPL Auction 2020 Full players list.(IPL)
IPL Auction 2020 Full players list.(IPL)
ipl

IPL Auction 2021: List of all teams with available slots and purse left

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 03:21 PM IST
  • IPL Auction list: There are some big international and Indian names in the list and it will be interesting to see how the teams react when some of the big names, released by the franchisees, are called out.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of IPL auctions.(IPL)
File image of IPL auctions.(IPL)
ipl

IPL auction 2021: Full list of players to go under hammer on February 18

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 03:09 PM IST
  • IPL 2021 Auction: A total of 292 players will be up for grabs in the mini auction on February 18 ahead of the 2021 season.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IPL trophy(BCCI)
IPL trophy(BCCI)
ipl

IPL 2021: NZC to grant NOCs, players to be available for full season

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:47 AM IST
Along with granting NOCs, it has also been confirmed that the Kiwis would be available for the entire edition of the IPL.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Gautam Gambhir during the IPL 2015 match between the two sides in Chennai.(PTI Photo)
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Gautam Gambhir during the IPL 2015 match between the two sides in Chennai.(PTI Photo)
ipl

'He's not the same what he used to be': Gambhir explains what CSK need to do

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 06:04 PM IST
A lot of players in the team are on the wrong side of 30s and are nearing the end of their careers as CSK will look to replace them.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kings XI Punjab team huddle: File Photo(HT Archive)
Kings XI Punjab team huddle: File Photo(HT Archive)
ipl

IPL 2021: KXIP opt for name change, to be called 'Punjab Kings'

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 09:35 PM IST
KXIP is one of the eight franchise teams to have competed in the last edition of the T20 league in the UAE.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP