IPL Auction 2021: Glenn Maxwell ready to ‘put everything’ to help RCB ‘lift the trophy’
After getting picked by Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Indian Premier League players’ auction 2021, Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell expressed that he is extremely eager to put all his efforts to help his team lift the trophy this year.
Maxwell sparked a fierce bidding war between four franchises – Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals – before finally being bought by Virat Kohli-led side for a whopping sum of ₹14.25 crore. (IPL Auction 2021 Live Updates)
The Australian all-rounder took to Twitter and wrote, “Looking forward to joining @RCBTweetsfor this year's @IPL. Can't wait to put everything I have into helping us lift the trophy,” tweeted Maxwell.
Talking about Maxwell, RCB Director of Cricket, Mike Hesson said, “Often Maxwell has been used in a finisher role, he is a multi-skilled player and he can bowl off-spin as well. It depends on what the team wants, we all look at how to bring the best out of him. We were after the X factor player and we got that in form of Maxwell.”
ALSO READ | IPL 2021 Auction: CSK bring Cheteshwar Pujara on board for ₹50 Lakh
Meanwhile, South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris has become the most expensive foreign player in the history of the IPL as he was picked up by Rajasthan Royals for ₹16.25 crore. RCB bought Kiwi all-rounder Kyle Jamieson for ₹15 crore
Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan on Thursday was picked up by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the ongoing IPL mini-auction. Shakib had his base price as ₹2 crore, but both Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings made bids for him, and in the end, the Bangladesh all-rounder was sold to KKR for ₹3.2 crore.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Glenn Maxwell ready to ‘put everything’ to help RCB ‘lift the trophy’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL Auction 2021: Harbhajan goes unsold, MI bag Piyush Chawla
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘We all look at how to bring the best out of Maxwell’: Mike Hesson
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
VIVO to be title sponsor for IPL 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hope 'moneybags' McCullum doesn't outbid me again in IPL auction: Ponting
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL Auction 2021: 3 players Kolkata Knight Riders might want to bid for
- IPL Auction 2021: KKR needs a solid overseas opener to compliment Shubman Gill and we believe a left-handed Englishman could be the right choice.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL Auction 2021: 3 players Rajasthan Royals might want to bid for
- Royals are expected to go for a couple of overseas stars after letting go of their captain Steve Smith.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021: Full list of players released & retained by teams
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021: Kings XI Punjab are now 'Punjab Kings'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL Auction 2021: 3 players who could be perfect match for Chennai Super Kings
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL Auction 2021: List of all teams with available slots and purse left
- IPL Auction list: There are some big international and Indian names in the list and it will be interesting to see how the teams react when some of the big names, released by the franchisees, are called out.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL auction 2021: Full list of players to go under hammer on February 18
- IPL 2021 Auction: A total of 292 players will be up for grabs in the mini auction on February 18 ahead of the 2021 season.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021: NZC to grant NOCs, players to be available for full season
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He's not the same what he used to be': Gambhir explains what CSK need to do
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021: KXIP opt for name change, to be called 'Punjab Kings'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox