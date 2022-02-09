‘Hardik was on my head’: Krunal recalls chat with brother after Mumbai signing, opens about battling ‘lot of negativity’

Out-of-favour all-rounder Krunal Pandya is eager to make a strong impact in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. The 30-year-old has not been retained by his old franchise Mumbai Indians and will go under the hammer in the mega auction, slated to be held on 12 and 13 this month.

Ahead of the event, Pandya during an interview with ESPNCricinfo recalled a chat with his brother Hardik after he was roped in by the Mumbai franchise for ₹2 crore.

Pandya during the conversation also opened up about his cricketing journey, saying it was "very different" as compared to others, before adding he has faced a lot of rejections in his life.

“My journey has been very, very different compared to other cricketers. I played the IPL at the age of 25. In the Indian circuit, if you are good enough, you eventually make it at 21, 22, 23. Throughout my life I have had lot of rejections in a way, but the only thing that has taken me this far is what I think about myself.”

"When I played for Mumbai Indians for the first time, I had played four List A games, 15 T20s and no first-class matches. I still remember when I got picked by Mumbai for 2 crore, Hardik was on my head saying: "You have to do well, you have got this much money." I said, "Chill, I'll do well." And it's been six years. I feel the most fit right now in my career," said Pandya.

Pandya also opened about a phase when he dealt with a lot of negativity and how a book came to his rescue.

“In 2019, I felt there was a lot of negativity in my mind. Everyone goes through a phase where you start doubting yourself. I realised there are so many things in your head and I was trying to search for what I want and all that.”

“I saw this book called Power of Positive Thinking. That book helped me, making me realise the mind is amazing, and suddenly my point of view was different. Then I read Power of Your Subconscious Mind.”

“Reading these books has helped me massively,” he further stated.

Pandya has featured in 84 IPL matches so far, in which he has accumulated 1143 runs, and 51 wickets.