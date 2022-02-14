‘As long as I remember…’: Jofra Archer leaves message for fans after joining Mumbai Indians - WATCH

Despite being out of action for several months, England pacer Jofra Archer generated a good buzz in the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction, which was held in Bengaluru on Saturday and Sunday. After an intense bidding war among the franchises, the 26-year-old was eventually roped in by Mumbai Indians (MI) for a whopping amount of ₹8 crore.

Archer, who is most likely to sit out of the upcoming edition of the T20 league, is branded as a future prospect by the five-time IPL champions, who plan to pair the two leading pacers of the current era - Jofra Archer and Jasprit Bumrah.

Archer too is “super excited” to be part of the franchise and said signing up with MI is like "starting a new chapter" in his cricketing career.

"I am super excited to be joining the Mumbai Indians. It has been a franchise that was really close to my heart and I always wanted to play for them as long as I could have remembered watching IPL cricket," he said in a video posted on Instagram handle of MI.

"I am so glad that I have finally got the opportunity to represent such an amazing franchise. I am also going to get a chance to play with some of the biggest stars in the world. So I am really looking forward to starting a new chapter. See you guys soon."

Meanwhile, MI's Director of Cricket Operations Zaheer Khan also can't wait to see the England speedster pairing up with Bumrah on the pitch. The former India pacer feels it will be worth the wait when the duo start bowling in tandem for the franchise in the T20 league.

"You are eagerly waiting for the partnership to go on the field and so am I. To see two legendary fast bowlers bowling in tandem and I'm glad that it seems possible and will be worth the wait," Khan was quoted as saying in a report in ANI.