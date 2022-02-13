'Don't worry I'm inside the crease': R Ashwin, Jos Buttler react after Rajasthan Royals buy spinner at IPL auction

One of the biggest talking point from Day 1 of the mega auction for the 2022 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was Rajasthan Royals' acquisition of veteran Indian spinner R Ashwin, not for the price, but for the fact that he will now be sharing the dressing room with Jos Buttler.

Back in IPL 2019, during a game between Rajasthan and Kings XI Punjab, Ashwin had dismissed Buttler run out at the none-striker's end, a dismissal that sparked a huge ‘spirit of cricket’ debate, leaving the cricket fraternity divided.

Hence when Ashwin was picked for INR 5 crore early on Day 1 of the mega event by the Royals, Twitter was flooded with hilarious memes and videos on that dismissal.

Ashwin eventually opened up on sharing the dressing room with Buttler in a video shared by the Royals on their Twitter handle.

“Hello everyone, I got picked by Rajasthan Royals earlier today. I'm extremely delighted that they picked me. They tried hard to get me in the last auction in 2018 but it's come through finally. I've got a great rapport with all of them. Shared a wonderful rapport with Sanju as well so looking forward to giving my complete best for the franchise and hopefully do some special things over the course of the next three years."

"Looking forward to bowling alongside Yuzi. It's going to be a lot of fun. And most importantly, looking forward to sharing the dressing room with Jos. How good is that going to be? All things done? Halla Bol,” he said.

Rajasthan Royals CEO Jake Lush McCrum revealed that he had spoken on Buttler on the franchise's intention to go after Ashwin at the mega auction.

"We spoke to Jos prior to the auction and just talked through all of our prioritisation of players. Honestly, he didn't even think about it (his run-out by Ashwin at the non-striker's end in 2019). I had to sort of bring it up to just check it was okay. And he said 'it's absolutely fine'," Jake said at a media interaction in Bengaluru.

"Maybe he will have to practice in the nets with him. But otherwise on the field, they're looking forward to playing together," he added.

Meanwhile, England wicketkeeper-batter Buttler welcomed Ashwin into the Royals squad for the upcoming edition.

In a video posted by Rajasthan Royals on Twitter, Buttler said: "Hey Ash, Jos here. Don't worry I am inside the crease, cannot wait to see you in pink for the Royals. Look forward to sharing the dressing room with you."