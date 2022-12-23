‘SRH overpaid’: Ex-AUS star slams Sunrisers for splashing 13.25 cr on Harry Brook, reacts ‘hope they don’t miss out…'

Harry Brook was in high demand during the IPL mini-auction held in Kochi on Friday. The England batter saw an intense bidding war among Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad, who eventually sealed the deal for ₹13.25 crore. (Follow: IPL Auction live updates)

The bidding started with Rajasthan and Bangalore showing interest initially in the England batter. Hyderabad later joined the race and pushed the player beyond the 10-crore mark.

Going by what we've seen so far, Brook looks like a great addition despite the whopping price. He has represented England in 20 T20Is, and have mustered 372 runs from it at a strike-rate of 137.78. He also had a phenomenal outing with the bat in the recently-concluded Pakistan-England Test series, which the latter won 3-0. He ended the tour as the highest scorer, accumulating 468 runs from three outings, which includes a ton in each one of them.

Also Read | ‘Raining currencies in Sam Curran’s garden’: Former CSK star reacts after all-rounder bags 18.5 cr at IPL auction

However, former Australia all-rounder and Kolkata Knight Riders mentor David Hussey felt Surnrisers splashed a little too much money on the England batter.

“Not really, I thought SRH probably overpaid. I’m not unsurprised by the amount of money he went for but I think SRH spent a lot of money on a similar player like Aiden Markram already on the list. It’s a good buy, but have they overspent? Hope they aren’t going to miss out on anybody in the backend like a good domestic spinner like M Ashwin or Markande,” said Hussey on Star Sports show ‘Cricket Live – Auction Special’.

Also Read | 'MS Dhoni master stroke': Fans believe CSK 'got their next captain' in Ben Stokes at IPL 2023 mini auction

Apart from Brook, SRH also roped in former Punjab Kings skipper Mayank Agarwal for ₹8.25 crore. Mayank was one of the key figure in Punjab having being picked in 2018. He mostly had a good outing with Punjab and was elevated to the captain's role last season. He scored 332 runs in 2019, 424 runs in 2020 and 441 in 2021. However, he form dipped in the previous season as he could only manage 196 runs from 13 matches.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON