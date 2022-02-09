IPL auction: The calm calculations hidden in the frenzied buying

Not just roles, more and more franchises are changing the outlook of this format by looking to invest more in youth and not just older, finished products. Long-term investing has yielded two franchise captains in Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant and proven match-winners like Jasprit Bumrah. Younger retentions like Ruturaj Gaikwad (Chennai Super Kings), Shubman Gill (Ahmedabad), Yashasvi Jaiswal (Rajasthan Royals), Abdul Samad and Umran Malik (Sunrisers Hyderabad), Venkatesh Iyer (Kolkata Knight Riders) and Arshdeep Singh (Punjab Kings) ahead of this auction is an indication that this could be the way forward for franchises.

The next line of all-rounders are equally appealing. Marcus Stoinis, one of the three draft picks of Lucknow Super Giants, is finally coming into his own after a season where Australia won their first T20 World Cup. “After Ben Stokes, Stoinis is the complete package,” Gambhir, now mentor of Lucknow, told Star Sports. “He can bat, bowl and is one of the best fielders. We have seen him perform in the T20 World Cup. He can win matches single-handedly.” With the likes of Shakib Al Hasan, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Marsh and Dwayne Bravo in the fray this time, there is no dearth of quality all-rounders for other franchises to choose from. Equally in vogue are players like Quinton de Kock and Ishan Kishan who are redefining the role of wicketkeeper-batters.

It also explains the tizzy franchises went into while bidding for Ben Stokes in the last auction (he went to Rajasthan Royals for ₹12.5 crore). Not all buys reap immediate dividends. Russell, for example, rarely played at first after KKR bought him for ₹60 lakh in 2014. “Our money was over. The last bid was left. Gautam Gambhir (then captain) said I have seen this guy. He can bowl at 140 and hit the ball, he can never go to waste. And we picked him,” says Bhattacharjya. Russell has been retained for ₹16 crore this time.

Players with one primary skill have to be extremely prolific to be consistently in demand. But nothing works like a cricketer bowling four overs and scoring 30 runs at the backend, or bowl/keep wicket and open the batting. That’s why Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine and Axar Patel have been retained before this auction.

Chennai Super Kings too opted for Harbhajan Singh in 2018 because he didn’t stretch their budget unlike Ravichandran Ashwin who ultimately went to Punjab Kings for ₹7.6 crore. “We just chose a different direction,” said head coach Stephen Fleming after the auction. “Sometimes you have to put a price on people’s heads. It’s hard when you’re working your budget early in the auction. We are happy with our choice. The skill-set is the same.”

Unless a player is unique—like Sunil Narine or Lasith Malinga—budgetary allocations are often considered sacrosanct for every position irrespective of preferences. “In the 2011 auction, we wanted David Hussey,” says Bhattacharjya. “But in the auction, Kings XI bid $1.3 million for him. The moment it crossed $400,000, we knew there was no point getting him because at the same price we could have got Jayawardene, Eoin Morgan or Kumar Sangakkara.” KKR got Morgan, their future captain, for $350,000.

A single player driving up insane bids doesn’t define the auction process. The broad idea is to buy a certain skill set, and not a particular player per se. Data evangelist and former Kolkata Knight Riders team director Joy Bhattacharjya explains: “Say, if you want a fast bowler who bowls 150 and can bat a bit in the lower middle order. Say there is a group of 10 bowlers that has Kyle Jamieson, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc. More or less everyone can do your job. You basically allocate money to the position, not the player,” says Bhattacharjya. “A lot about auctions is strategy. Once your strategy becomes specific, your auction plans can be upended by someone else.”

Generally, every franchise first tries to cover all the technical bases, i.e. get opening batters, middle-order batters, wicketkeeper-batters, batting or bowling all-rounders, off-spinners, slow left-arm bowlers, leg-break bowlers, mystery bowlers, and so on. Backed by proper research, Indian and overseas names are considered for every category. Not just strike rates or averages, finer details like dot-ball ratios and slog-over hitting abilities are weighed before zeroing in on the final options.

The open nature of a mega auction means no franchise emerges completely satisfied. Yet this is where half the tournament is won. Retaining three or four players (Punjab Kings have retained just two) is the first step towards trying to achieve a core that the franchises hope will play a part throughout the tournament for multiple seasons. The rest of the squad is built on a solid analysis of numbers coupled with logic, recent form, availability, playing conditions and then gut feeling with Plan B, Plan C and even Plan D thrown in. It becomes trickier when franchises also look for potential leaders.

And that means trying to guess what other franchises may be looking for. “It’s like a game of chess,” says MI head coach and former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene in the show. “You need to read three, four, five moves ahead and that’s what we are trying to do. We are trying to simulate what other franchises would be thinking. You should be able to read the combination that they are going for, then sit down and try to come up with a plan.”

In the Netflix series ‘Cricket Fever’, a peek into Mumbai Indians strategy session ahead of the 2018 IPL auction shows scouts, coaches, analysts and top officials huddled in a room poring over lists, finalising names on whiteboards and trying to work out a probable squad. The onus is on getting the first preferences, but there are also backup plans if a bid upsets their calculations.

Allocation to position, not player

Skills and longevity

