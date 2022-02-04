IPL auction: where you are listed can decide how much you fetch

Dinesh Karthik and Uthappa, who fetched R 7.4 and 6.4 crore respectively in 2018, could have earned more had their names come earlier than the 40th player mark. Karthik and Uthappa ended up being made captain and vice-captain of KKR that season. “It’s a fair point that over the years the biggest buys have come from the marquee list. In framing of that list, seniority has always been rewarded in cricket. I have no problems with that,” said Hemant Dua, ex-CEO of the Delhi franchise. In 2014, Dua was there when Delhi had the entire purse to spend and went aggressively after Karthik, a marquee player, who was sold for R 12.5 crore.

However, missing out on the marquee list does not always end a player’s prospects of earning big. There are exceptions like Jaydev Unadkat who bagged a R 11.5 crore contract with Rajasthan Royals in 2018, while being the 150th player on the list. In mega-auctions, teams have more time to reassess their strategies. “The way we go, the tipping point is…if we keep going hard at this, will it have an impact for the rest of the auction? Mike Hesson, director of cricket operations with Royal Challengers Bangalore, said on the team website. “Whether somebody is paid 3-4 crore over budget, they are just lucky on the day. We are also fortunate to get some guys a bit cheaper.”

This year’s marquee list has six overseas players. Each of Trent Boult, Pat Cummins, Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, Kagiso Rabada and David Warner has proven credentials. Among the Indians, Shreyas Iyer’s name was expected because he can captain a franchise. Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan and Mohammed Shami may have got the nod for their experience.

Those who might consider themselves unlucky to miss out from the marquee list are spin all-rounders Krunal Pandya and Washington Sundar (in the 3rd list) and bowling all-rounders Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur (in the 5th list).

Manoj Badale, a majority stakeholder in Rajasthan Royals, says the ‘order list’ is one of the uncontrollables in an auction. “The other one is how much other franchises are willing to pay for a player. That’s why you have multiple plans. We have a team of people who spend many months on this,” he said on the team website.

Franchises have little say in preparation of this list, but some are already predicting Kishan’s value, which was expected to be in the range of R 15 crore, to come down significantly. Now an India player, the southpaw, who was picked by Mumbai Indians in 2018 for R 6.2 crore, is looking for a team. He was known to be in talks with the new Ahmedabad franchise but the deal didn’t materialise. Now, despite all his T20 credentials as a hard-hitting batter who can keep wickets and be groomed as captain, his fate may hinge on what purse teams are left with when his name comes up. Kishan is on the fourth list of eight wicket-keepers. Chahal is one of the top-10 wicket takers in IPL and among the top T20 wrist-spinners in the country. He is on the sixth list on the first day.

“It’s a list of high-impact players who have done well in IPL and for India,” Ravichandran Ashwin said on his YouTube channel. “I don’t know if Robin Uthappa will be in the list because he doesn’t play for India now. That’s why Ambati Rayudu wasn’t there last time and therefore went for a reasonable prize (R 2.2 cr).” Ashwin picked himself and proved to be right. “Ishan Kishan if he isn’t drafted will definitely be there. Yuzvendra Chahal will be there,” he added. Ashwin got those wrong.

The most expensive buys at auctions come from the marquee list. That’s simply down to teams wanting to secure big buys while they have more money. The selection of this list itself is highly subjective, prepared by the IPL management based on players’ past performance and seniority.

Only a select few make it to a marquee list, which has names not restricted to specific skill sets, and those on this list are the first to be sold. This list had 18 players in the 2014 mega auction. It was scaled down to 14 in 2018. For this year’s two-day mega auction on February 12-13, it’s been pruned to 10. With a prize cap rule that has franchises deciding whether or not they should retain an impact player because it also means a lighter purse, IPL has tried to make the auction a level playing field. But while the player has the choice to negotiate during retentions, the auction room has a mind of its own.

Among the many vagaries of IPL auction is the order list: the sequence in which players’ names are called out. It leads to many feeling short-changed.

Among the many vagaries of IPL auction is the order list: the sequence in which players’ names are called out. It leads to many feeling short-changed.

Only a select few make it to a marquee list, which has names not restricted to specific skill sets, and those on this list are the first to be sold. This list had 18 players in the 2014 mega auction. It was scaled down to 14 in 2018. For this year’s two-day mega auction on February 12-13, it’s been pruned to 10. With a prize cap rule that has franchises deciding whether or not they should retain an impact player because it also means a lighter purse, IPL has tried to make the auction a level playing field. But while the player has the choice to negotiate during retentions, the auction room has a mind of its own.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Marquee advantage

The most expensive buys at auctions come from the marquee list. That’s simply down to teams wanting to secure big buys while they have more money. The selection of this list itself is highly subjective, prepared by the IPL management based on players’ past performance and seniority.

“It’s a list of high-impact players who have done well in IPL and for India,” Ravichandran Ashwin said on his YouTube channel. “I don’t know if Robin Uthappa will be in the list because he doesn’t play for India now. That’s why Ambati Rayudu wasn’t there last time and therefore went for a reasonable prize (R 2.2 cr).” Ashwin picked himself and proved to be right. “Ishan Kishan if he isn’t drafted will definitely be there. Yuzvendra Chahal will be there,” he added. Ashwin got those wrong.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Franchises have little say in preparation of this list, but some are already predicting Kishan’s value, which was expected to be in the range of R 15 crore, to come down significantly. Now an India player, the southpaw, who was picked by Mumbai Indians in 2018 for R 6.2 crore, is looking for a team. He was known to be in talks with the new Ahmedabad franchise but the deal didn’t materialise. Now, despite all his T20 credentials as a hard-hitting batter who can keep wickets and be groomed as captain, his fate may hinge on what purse teams are left with when his name comes up. Kishan is on the fourth list of eight wicket-keepers. Chahal is one of the top-10 wicket takers in IPL and among the top T20 wrist-spinners in the country. He is on the sixth list on the first day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Manoj Badale, a majority stakeholder in Rajasthan Royals, says the ‘order list’ is one of the uncontrollables in an auction. “The other one is how much other franchises are willing to pay for a player. That’s why you have multiple plans. We have a team of people who spend many months on this,” he said on the team website.

Those who might consider themselves unlucky to miss out from the marquee list are spin all-rounders Krunal Pandya and Washington Sundar (in the 3rd list) and bowling all-rounders Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur (in the 5th list).

This year’s marquee list has six overseas players. Each of Trent Boult, Pat Cummins, Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, Kagiso Rabada and David Warner has proven credentials. Among the Indians, Shreyas Iyer’s name was expected because he can captain a franchise. Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan and Mohammed Shami may have got the nod for their experience.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, missing out on the marquee list does not always end a player’s prospects of earning big. There are exceptions like Jaydev Unadkat who bagged a R 11.5 crore contract with Rajasthan Royals in 2018, while being the 150th player on the list. In mega-auctions, teams have more time to reassess their strategies. “The way we go, the tipping point is…if we keep going hard at this, will it have an impact for the rest of the auction? Mike Hesson, director of cricket operations with Royal Challengers Bangalore, said on the team website. “Whether somebody is paid 3-4 crore over budget, they are just lucky on the day. We are also fortunate to get some guys a bit cheaper.”

Dinesh Karthik and Uthappa, who fetched R 7.4 and 6.4 crore respectively in 2018, could have earned more had their names come earlier than the 40th player mark. Karthik and Uthappa ended up being made captain and vice-captain of KKR that season. “It’s a fair point that over the years the biggest buys have come from the marquee list. In framing of that list, seniority has always been rewarded in cricket. I have no problems with that,” said Hemant Dua, ex-CEO of the Delhi franchise. In 2014, Dua was there when Delhi had the entire purse to spend and went aggressively after Karthik, a marquee player, who was sold for R 12.5 crore.