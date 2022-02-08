'It'll be nice to come back where I started': Ashwin wishes to reunite with CSK but explains why the move is doubtful

Days ahead of the upcoming IPL mega auction, which is slated to be held in February 12 and 13, veteran spinner R Ashwin expressed his desire to go back from where it all started.

In a candid chat with former IPL auctioneer Richard Madley, Ashwin said it would be nice to join the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), his first franchise at the Indian Premier League.

The spinner, however, isn't very sure about his need in the CSK camp, who already have England's Moeen Ali in their ranks.

“I'm actually not too sure, but to be honest, a professional player going anywhere giving his best must be the ideal way to go about it.”

"But yeah, I am 35 now, it will be nice to come back to where I started but they already have an off-spinner with them in Moeen Ali. So I don't know how they gonna go about it, so let's wait and watch," Ashwin said.

Ashwin burst into the cricketing picture while playing for CSK under MS Dhoni's leadership. After attaining the reputation of being the country's leading spinner, he went to lead Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in the lucrative T20 league.

He has also represented now defunct Rising Pune Supergiant and Delhi Capitals in the marquee event.

In the 167 IPL matches he has played so far, the 35-year-old has scalped 145 wickets at an average of 27.80.

