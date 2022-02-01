IPL: Captain Hardik Pandya, a mere Gujarat mascot or an inspired choice?

“Naa… Hardik Pandya who can bat and bowl sounds a lot better than just a batter,” he adds. How much workload then can his body take? “It’s a surprise for everyone,” he says.

He may be out of form, but Pandya remains a rare power-hitting resource for India’s white-ball side. Head coach Rahul Dravid recently spoke of a possible comeback by Pandya, who is committed to regaining his all-round skills. “I have realised, me as an all-rounder gives a lot of options to the team. If something does not work out, my batting is always there,” he said.

Ultimately, whether Pandya’s tattoos become a target of criticism or celebration as a fashion statement may be dictated by how well his franchise performs on the auction table next week. Building a solid squad would be skipper Pandya’s first big challenge.

Pandya though is ambitious to learn from past captains. “From Virat, his aggression, passion and energy. From MS Dhoni, the composure and calmness. From Rohit, letting the player decide. It would be a very good combination,” he said.

‘Maliye jaldi’ (see you soon) is how Pandya promises Ahmedabad fans in Gujarati in his first video greeting. His being from Gujarat will be another attraction in the franchise picking him over a seasoned captain. However, if marketing and regional connect were prime considerations, IPL is replete with such experiments not working. Choosing the skipper from a catchment area is a dated strategy. It was early days of IPL when T20 misfits led—Sourav Ganguly captained Kolkata Knight Riders, Rahul Dravid Royal Challengers Bangalore and VVS Laxman Deccan Chargers. That Rohit Sharma happens to be from Mumbai and Pant from Delhi is coincidence. It is not something MI and Delhi Capitals direct much attention to.

Untrained captains are not new to IPL. Neither KL Rahul nor Rishabh Pant had proven credentials when appointed to lead. In Pandya’s case, being a fashionista, with an inked body and styled hair, gives his brand a brash look. It can come in handy for a new team seeking a unique identifier to spice up billboards.

Pandya said his captaincy experience goes back to U-16 days. “But you don’t have to be a captain to lead. You lead in a lot of different ways. In my team I will be captain, but there will be other leaders in their own roles,” he said in that interaction.

The Ahmedabad franchise thus seems to have taken a leap of faith on the Baroda all-rounder, making him captain as well. Vikram Solanki, Team Ahmedabad’s director of cricket, said in a media interaction on Tuesday that Pandya was named captain for being ‘a proven winner with Mumbai (MI)’ as a player.

Last year wasn’t one to remember for Pandya the batter either. T20 is his format of choice, but he was a pale shadow of his power-hitting self. His IPL was underwhelming (Avg 14, S/R 113) while he had no T20I batting performances of note either.

Pandya didn’t bowl a ball for Mumbai Indians in the last two IPL editions. In the 2021 IPL, a month before the World Cup, MI coach Mahela Jayawardene warned that ‘if we push too hard (to bowl), he might even struggle and not be an asset as a batsman’. India lacked team balance during the World Cup—the hosts didn’t qualify for the semis—which saw Pandya fill in with a few overs of slow-medium pace.

Jasprit Bumrah’s unique action was seen as vulnerable to back injury, and those fears were confirmed when he suffered a stress fracture. He avoided surgery and though his performances on comeback in New Zealand in early 2020 were subdued, he got better as he bowled in matches and is back to his best.

The selectors losing faith may have a lot to do with Pandya not being able to bowl his quota of overs in last year’s T20 World Cup. His injury management also raised questions. Pandya was India’s answer to a pace-bowling all-rounder, until he was stretchered off after hurting his back on the follow through at the Asia Cup in September, 2018. He underwent back surgery in the UK in October, 2019.

It’s difficult to believe it is the same Hardik Pandya. The all-rounder the national selectors seem to suggest cannot currently be classified as one—he is not fit enough to bowl and no longer merits a place for batting alone—has been picked by a new franchise to lead them to an IPL title. The player who is likely to be demoted in the national contracts that will be announced soon will earn his highest IPL pay cheque this season. Is somebody misreading Pandya’s career trajectory, and very badly at that?

LOCAL BOY PANDYA

Solanki said Pandya’s local connect was was a mere ‘a cherry on top’.

Like most other things with the star all-rounder, intrigue is a constant companion.