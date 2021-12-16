IPL: Dale Steyn set to reunite with Sunrisers Hyderabad in new role - Reports

Former South Africa speedster Dale Steyn is all set to reunite with his old Indian Premier League franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) but in a new role. As per a report in Cricbuzz, the 38-year-old has been approached by SRH to be their bowling coach. The report mentioned that if everything falls in place an official announcement in this regard will be made next week.

Apart from the international exploits, Steyn also has an experience of taking part in 95 IPL matches. He had announced retirement from all forms of cricket earlier this year in August.

The report further mentioned that the former Proteas quick will work with Tom Moody, who will be elevated as the team's head coach in the upcoming edition. Former India cricketer Hemang Badani is likely to join the coaching staff of the Hyderabad franchise.

Steyn has played a total of 93 Tests (439 wickets), 125 ODIs (196 wickets), and 47 T20Is (64 wickets). He has represented Deccan Chargers, Gujarat Lions, and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the lucrative T20 league, in which he scalped 97 wickets.

Sunrisers head coach Trevor Bayliss and batting coach Brad Haddin ended their association with the franchise after the conclusion of the 2021 season, as the franchise finished bottom of the eight-team points table securing just three wins in 14 matches.

SRH also had to part ways with India legend VVS Laxman after he was appointed by the BCCI as the new National Cricket Academy (NCA) director in Bangalore.