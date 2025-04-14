Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

IPL: Delhi Capitals equals Royal Challengers Bengaluru's record of losing most matches at home venue

ANI |
Apr 14, 2025 10:32 AM IST

Following the loss against the five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Delhi Capitals (DC) equalled the record of losing most matches at a particular venue along with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the history of the cash-rich league.

New Delhi [India], : Following the loss against the five-time champions Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League , Delhi Capitals equalled the record of losing most matches at home venue along with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the history of the cash-rich league.

IPL: Delhi Capitals equals Royal Challengers Bengaluru's record of losing most matches at home venue
IPL: Delhi Capitals equals Royal Challengers Bengaluru's record of losing most matches at home venue

A memorable 89-run knock by Karun Nair on his Indian Premier League comeback went in vain as an unbelievable batting collapse towards the end, which included a hat-trick of run outs, cost Delhi Capitals a win against Mumbai Indians in their first game of the season at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday by 12 runs.

With this win, DC's four-match winning streak was broken, and they are in second place. MI has moved to seventh place with two wins and four losses.

The Capitals' loss in the 29th clash of the ongoing IPL 2025 was number 45 for the Axar Patel-led side at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium, which is equivalent to RCB's total losses at their home venue. The Bengaluru-based franchise lost 45 matches at M. Chinnaswammy Stadium.

The other teams to lose most matches at a particular venue are defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians .

Recapping the match, a fifty from Tilak Varma, along with impactful innings by Surya Kumar Yadav and Naman Dhir, propelled the Mumbai Indians to score 205/5 in their 20 overs against the Delhi Capitals .

During the run chase of 206 runs, DC had a rough beginning as Jake Fraser McGurk's dry spell continued with a golden duck, as his shot found the hands of Will Jacks in the cover area, giving Deepak Chahar his first wicket. DC was 0/1 in 0.1 overs.

Apart from Karun Nair, only Abishek Porel managed to score 33 runs, while all the other batters struggled to make runs. A hat-trick of run-outs secured the game for MI as DC finished at 193 in 19 overs, with Mohit Sharma being run out for zero by Santner. MI triumphed by 12 runs.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with RR vs RCB Live and DC vs MI Live Score on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
Orange Cap in IPL 2025, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with RR vs RCB Live and DC vs MI Live Score on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
News / Cricket News / IPL: Delhi Capitals equals Royal Challengers Bengaluru's record of losing most matches at home venue
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 14, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On