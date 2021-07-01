IPL franchise RCB names Prathmesh Mishra as new chairman

IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Wednesday announced the appointment of Prathmesh Mishra as the new chairman. Prathmesh is currently the Chief Commercial Officer of Diageo India and will take on this additional responsibility.

He takes over the role of RCB Chairman from Anand Kripalu, who ended his tenure as Managing Director & CEO of Diageo India on June 30, 2021.

Commenting on his expanded role, Prathmesh Mishra, Chief Commercial Officer, Diageo India said, “Royal Challengers Bangalore is an integral part of Diageo India, and all of us share a profound passion for the team. I am excited about adding my shoulder to Virat Kohli, Mike Hesson and Simon Katich and playing bold in everything we do, on and off, the field. I would also like to thank Anand for his tremendous contribution to RCB.”

Prathmesh leads the Commercial function at Diageo India and is part of its Executive Committee. He joined Diageo India in 2014 as the Chief Operations Officer responsible for the Western region. In a short span of time, he also took on the additional national responsibility of the CSD (Canteen Stores Department) business. An industry veteran, Prathmesh has over two decades of experience. Prior to joining Diageo India, he has held positions across sales, marketing, key accounts and customer marketing with Inertia Industries, Mohan Meakins and Pernod Ricard.

RCB, which is led current India captain Virat Kohli, is owned by Royal Challengers Sports Private Limited, a subsidiary of Diageo India. One of the original eight teams, the team has made three final appearances in the IPL (in 2009 to the Deccan Chargers, in 2011 to the Chennai Super Kings and in 2016 to the Sunrisers Hyderabad) for which they finished runners-up in all. It is one of the most followed and loved T-20 teams and has tremendous international star power. Download RCB Mobile Application to know more.