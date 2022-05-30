IPL: Indian cricket’s ally and adversary

There are numerous examples of stray IPL success resulting in selection to the Indian team. On many occasions BCCI has looked the other way when injured players have prioritised IPL over India.

Going forward, IPL can become a stronger ally of BCCI but this strategic handshake should not sacrifice red-ball first-class cricket. BCCI must also guard against excessive weightage to IPL.

Some feel they are vultures feasting on the best and should become shareholders who contribute to Indian cricket. For this, franchises must invest in talent in their regions and partner state associations to promote cricket. That said, for franchise teams IPL is a business venture and it is for BCCI to set a development agenda and give them a meaningful role. Ranji teams could adopt IPL teams’ focus on data analytics and learn about fan engagement.

People are also troubled that IPL teams exist in their exclusive bubbles, removed from Indian cricket despite being part of BCCI. Their role in domestic cricket is limited to contracting (maximum) 17 players to build their squad. Besides this, zero.

Despite the politically correct noises to the contrary, IPL is the No 1 priority of players, administrators, fans and commercial partners. Wriddhiman Saha can reject Bengal’s request to play Ranji Trophy because the national championship does nothing for him. Others with decent contracts will happily give four-day games a miss to avoid injury and fatigue and to ensure they are at their physical and mental best for IPL.

While there are many positives, observers detect some dark clouds on the IPL horizon. Most worrying is the feeling that it has overtaken domestic cricket, devalued Ranji and eroded the importance of Tests.

IPL created an alternate world of glamour and gloss, a dazzling universe that exists in a bubble of celebrity. To achieve their dream of reaching a franchise dugout, players commit to cricket as a career. IPL also opened up the Indian cricket, in the process liberating it from the tyranny of the five-member selection committee. Now, with 10 teams searching for talent, it is more important to catch the eye of franchise scouts who are looking for players with X factor. India selection is more democratic and speedy—the league has created a bypass to beat the rush.

The league’s impact goes deeper than creating a set of self-confident, fearless players ready to boss the big stage. Equally profound is its role in shaping the cricket ecosystem and changing the landscape. Exposed to the best and the latest in IPL, the average domestic player is not only aware but plugged into cricket’s best practices.

IPL’s tagline ‘opportunity meeting talent’ never sounded more true than this time. Faf Du Plessis was so impressed he said India has enough talent to field three T20 teams.

forget Shashank Singh of Sunrisers who hit four sixes off Lockie Ferguson in the 20th over.

For young Indian talent, this was the breakthrough season with unknown players making match-winning contributions. Rajat Patidar (last minute injury replacement, cost less than 20 lakh) put King Kohli in the shade at RCB. Umran Malik was sensational, consistently clocking 150kph plus with his thunderbolts. Quicks Mohsin Khan, Mukesh Choudhary, Kuldeep Sen and Yash Dayal surfaced from nowhere to announce their presence. Batsmen Rinku Singh and Tilak Verma left a mark, not to

More than the impact created overseas, IPL has triggered remarkable change within India. BCCI promoted IPL as a domestic tournament with an ‘employment guarantee scheme’ by legislating that teams could hire up to 17 Indian players—thereby creating 170 jobs. The sub-clause that mandated ‘7 Indians in every playing eleven’ ensured there was permanent job reservation.

But the real value of IPL lies beyond the cash. IPL gives Indian cricket respect and makes BCCI a global superpower. IPL is our sole contribution to cricket since Ranji gifted the leg glance to the world. If India dominates world cricket and has a voice which demands attention, IPL is largely responsible.

Once clarity was achieved, negativity disappeared, cricket triumphed and IPL grew into a league others can only play catch up with. Tim David, IPL’s latest superstar (he hit 16 sixes from the 86 balls faced) earns £800,000; his salary in The Hundred is only £50,000. Kane Williamson, the underperforming Sunrisers captain, earns as much as the entire team in BBL.

IPL started slow because of confusion resulting from these newly constructed squads. There were too many Rahuls (KL, Tewatia, Chahar, Tripathy, Shukla) and it was difficult for fans to remember whether last year’s super king was now a king or a royal, a reborn titan or giant or someone who lost privilege to become an ordinary Indian.

If BCCI collectively wears a smug smile it has reason to do so—IPL is a colossal hit, commercially and from a cricket standpoint. The Covid-hit league returned to India after two years of exile in Dubai. Two teams joined the competition and players found new homes after the mega auction.

If BCCI collectively wears a smug smile it has reason to do so—IPL is a colossal hit, commercially and from a cricket standpoint. The Covid-hit league returned to India after two years of exile in Dubai. Two teams joined the competition and players found new homes after the mega auction.

IPL started slow because of confusion resulting from these newly constructed squads. There were too many Rahuls (KL, Tewatia, Chahar, Tripathy, Shukla) and it was difficult for fans to remember whether last year’s super king was now a king or a royal, a reborn titan or giant or someone who lost privilege to become an ordinary Indian.

Once clarity was achieved, negativity disappeared, cricket triumphed and IPL grew into a league others can only play catch up with. Tim David, IPL’s latest superstar (he hit 16 sixes from the 86 balls faced) earns £800,000; his salary in The Hundred is only £50,000. Kane Williamson, the underperforming Sunrisers captain, earns as much as the entire team in BBL.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

But the real value of IPL lies beyond the cash. IPL gives Indian cricket respect and makes BCCI a global superpower. IPL is our sole contribution to cricket since Ranji gifted the leg glance to the world. If India dominates world cricket and has a voice which demands attention, IPL is largely responsible.

More than the impact created overseas, IPL has triggered remarkable change within India. BCCI promoted IPL as a domestic tournament with an ‘employment guarantee scheme’ by legislating that teams could hire up to 17 Indian players—thereby creating 170 jobs. The sub-clause that mandated ‘7 Indians in every playing eleven’ ensured there was permanent job reservation.

For young Indian talent, this was the breakthrough season with unknown players making match-winning contributions. Rajat Patidar (last minute injury replacement, cost less than 20 lakh) put King Kohli in the shade at RCB. Umran Malik was sensational, consistently clocking 150kph plus with his thunderbolts. Quicks Mohsin Khan, Mukesh Choudhary, Kuldeep Sen and Yash Dayal surfaced from nowhere to announce their presence. Batsmen Rinku Singh and Tilak Verma left a mark, not to

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

forget Shashank Singh of Sunrisers who hit four sixes off Lockie Ferguson in the 20th over.

IPL’s tagline ‘opportunity meeting talent’ never sounded more true than this time. Faf Du Plessis was so impressed he said India has enough talent to field three T20 teams.

The league’s impact goes deeper than creating a set of self-confident, fearless players ready to boss the big stage. Equally profound is its role in shaping the cricket ecosystem and changing the landscape. Exposed to the best and the latest in IPL, the average domestic player is not only aware but plugged into cricket’s best practices.

IPL created an alternate world of glamour and gloss, a dazzling universe that exists in a bubble of celebrity. To achieve their dream of reaching a franchise dugout, players commit to cricket as a career. IPL also opened up the Indian cricket, in the process liberating it from the tyranny of the five-member selection committee. Now, with 10 teams searching for talent, it is more important to catch the eye of franchise scouts who are looking for players with X factor. India selection is more democratic and speedy—the league has created a bypass to beat the rush.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While there are many positives, observers detect some dark clouds on the IPL horizon. Most worrying is the feeling that it has overtaken domestic cricket, devalued Ranji and eroded the importance of Tests.

Despite the politically correct noises to the contrary, IPL is the No 1 priority of players, administrators, fans and commercial partners. Wriddhiman Saha can reject Bengal’s request to play Ranji Trophy because the national championship does nothing for him. Others with decent contracts will happily give four-day games a miss to avoid injury and fatigue and to ensure they are at their physical and mental best for IPL.

People are also troubled that IPL teams exist in their exclusive bubbles, removed from Indian cricket despite being part of BCCI. Their role in domestic cricket is limited to contracting (maximum) 17 players to build their squad. Besides this, zero.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Some feel they are vultures feasting on the best and should become shareholders who contribute to Indian cricket. For this, franchises must invest in talent in their regions and partner state associations to promote cricket. That said, for franchise teams IPL is a business venture and it is for BCCI to set a development agenda and give them a meaningful role. Ranji teams could adopt IPL teams’ focus on data analytics and learn about fan engagement.

Going forward, IPL can become a stronger ally of BCCI but this strategic handshake should not sacrifice red-ball first-class cricket. BCCI must also guard against excessive weightage to IPL.

There are numerous examples of stray IPL success resulting in selection to the Indian team. On many occasions BCCI has looked the other way when injured players have prioritised IPL over India.