IPL records: Virat Kohli missing in list of top 5 six hitters in IPL history

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 17:17 IST

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is upon us and the 13th season of the tournament will get underway with a blockbuster clash between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings on Saturday. As another season begins, fans will be keenly watching out for the stars who are known for hitting the maximum maximums.

IPL is a tournament that sees several batsmen take on the bowlers and hit massive sixes. When we talk about sixes, it is difficult to get past West Indian legend Chris Gayle, who has been a destroyer of bowling attacks in the IPL.

Apart from Gayle, the likes of AB de Villiers and the Indian brigade led by MS Dhoni are all part of the list of batsmen wwho have cleared the boundary the maximum number of times.

So, here’s a look at the top five batsmen who have stacked up the ‘maximums’. Presenting the top five six hitter of IPL over the years.

1) Chris Gayle - 326 sixes in 124 innings

2) AB de Villiers - 212 sixes in 142 innings

3) MS Dhoni - 209 sixes in 170 innings

4) Rohit Sharma - 194 sixes in 183 innings

5) Suresh Raina - 194 sixes in 189 innings

As the list shows, the undisputed king of six hitting in IPL is the burly West Indian Chris Gayle.He was at his best for Royal Challengers Bangalore but has shown his impeccable six hitting abilities during his stint with Kolkata Knight Riders and also his current team Kings XI Punjab.

Mr 360 degree aka AB de Villiers has ruled the roost at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru and at other venues as well. He is placed second but a distant one.

Chasing these two overseas giants are the Indian IPL stalwarts, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and Suresh Raina. RCB captain Virat Kohli isn’t in the top five but is very much part of the chasing pack, coming in at number six with 190 maximums to his name.

It will be interesting to see who progresses in this list this season.