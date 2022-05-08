IPL: SRH spinner Jagadeesha Suchith joins Kevin Pietersen in unique list after packing Virat Kohli for golden duck

Sunrisers Hyderabad spinner Jagadeesha Suchith, who was included in the playing XI against Royal Challengers Bangalore, provided his team with a dream start after they were asked to bowl in the Indian Premier League clash on Sunday afternoon. The 28-year-old left arm bowler struck in the first delivery of the match as Virat Kohli was dismissed for a golden duck. (IPL 2022 full coverage)

With this he became the only third spinner in the history of the competition to scalp a wicket of the first delivery in an IPL match. He dismissed Kohli with a delivery that was drifting towards his pads as the former RCB captain flicked it straight to Kane Williamson, who plucked a simple catch at short midwicket.

FOLLOW: IPL 2022 RCB vs SRH LIVE score updates

Apart from Suchith, former England all-rounder Kevin Pietersen and Marlon Samuels are the other two bowlers to achieve this feat. The England star cricketer was the first among the three to achieve it in 2009 and Samuels did it in 2012.

Meanwhile, this was the sixth instance when Kohli has been dismissed for a golden duck in, three of which have come in this season.

Heading into the contest RCB fielded an unchanged XI from their previous encounter against Chennai Super Kings. SRH, on the other hand, made two changes. Afghanistan pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi was handed his debut and Suchith was added in the playing XI, as Sean Abbott and Shreyas Gopal were the players dropped.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON