IPL: Teams know cricket is uncertain, auctions are a lottery

Drowned in the noise about the bank-breaking price of players is a question I find most intriguing: What is Pujara doing in the IPL auction?

Look at his journey thus far: Last IPL appearance in 2014. Unsold the next six years. Bought by CSK in 2021 for ₹50 lakh, a last minute favour done to a stalwart.

Chances of Pujara getting picked in the upcoming auction are next to zero. A veteran of 95 Tests, he surely knows T20 cricket is not his strength. Just as SRK, the king of romance, can’t do action like Salman Khan, Pujara is the bhajan singer who can’t belt out IPL’s peppy item numbers. Why is he inviting rejection and ridicule by applying for a job he won’t get?

Besides players, the auction is a tough test for teams as they rebuild their squads for the enlarged IPL 2.0. Owners had ₹900 crore to play with and 590 players will now go under the hammer for the remaining 217 slots after retentions.

The auction is a warlike operation requiring clever planning and precise execution. Auction prep started with scouts gathering intelligence by scanning the Hundred, BBL, CPL and the Bangladesh and Pakistan leagues.

In India, the net was cast far and wide and a close watch kept on players coming through Mushtaq Ali and Vijay Hazare tournaments. Teams held trials inviting players to audition, but this exercise was compromised as everyone had the same probables on their radar and, in some cases, physical trials were abandoned due to Covid.

Now, nearer D-Day, auction action has shifted to corporate board rooms with cricket/data experts preparing a category-wise shortlist and attaching price tags on players they want. This is extremely tricky because a bidding war can disrupt all plans. Ultimately it boils down to one team’s desperation versus someone else’s desperation.

Teams understand Indian talent is expensive—it commands a premium because demand outstrips supply. With IPL rules mandating seven Indians in the playing eleven, the 10 teams need 70 quality players plus an equal number to cover for injury, poor form and prevailing match conditions. Also, due to increased demand because of two new teams, the market has heated up more. In IPL, Indian batters/mystery spinners/all-rounders and ‘finishers’ are high-value commodities.

The bazaar for foreign players is relatively thanda except for all-rounder finishers (Russell, Stoinis, Pollard, Stokes) and quicks who consistently hit 140-plus on the speed gun. For others, the market is depressed because there are plenty of options floating around to choose from.

Teams assemble their 25-member squad by weighing past records of players and their ability to cope with Indian pitches. Decision making is driven by the coaching staff and data analysts but occasionally professional judgement is set aside by the assertive team owner. Armed with personal knowledge, and influenced by his daughter’s preference or the opinion of the driver, the owner can put his foot down. Team owners hold the veto because they write the cheque and professional support staff know it doesn’t pay to quarrel with the boss.

But teams are smart about prices, having learnt that investment must satisfy the ‘value for money’ test and splurging ₹16.25 crore on Chris Morris or ₹9.25 crore on Gowtham (he did not get a game last year at CSK) is not a good idea. Still, there will be crazy bidding wars and ROI-defying prices for ‘must have’ players on the shopping list.

YOUTH POWER

In Bengaluru, expect teams to chase youngsters because players are being bought for the next three years and it is good business to buy good stock before it becomes expensive. Also, by making the right choices, teams can trade players in the future and benefit commercially from the upside. So, it is safe to punt on the U19 boys.

Sadly, the game could be tough for seniors (Raina, Rayudu, DK, Piyush Chawla, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Bhuvi, Uthappa, Manish Pandey) whose best years are behind them. Such market correction has happened earlier too—Ganguly went unsold once and IPL giants Yuvraj/Sehwag/Gambhir saw their price drop sharply. This time, however, the jolt could be cushioned because the new teams need extra players.

Also, compared to previous auctions, the general mood is upbeat in IPL. The original eight teams are cash rich and assured of healthy profits. The astonishing value of the new teams and the positive market sentiment around the next cycle of media rights sale is another booster dose for IPL’s business. In this positive outlook, teams won’t hold back in the auction, not unlike happy patrons who leave a generous tip after a satisfying meal.

One team insider said this was exam time but they are well prepared, having revised all lessons, taken tuitions and done mock auctions. Our initial player list of 300 is down to 50.

Teams know cricket is uncertain and auctions are a lottery. Despite due diligence, you can buy a bike thinking it is a Mercedes.