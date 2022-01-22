‘IPL won’t be same, end of an era': Twitter heartbroken after Gayle decides against registering for IPL 2022 auction

Has the world seen the last of Chris Gayle in the Indian Premier League? This is one question that is on everyone's mind following the revelation of the IPL 2022 players auction list. The BCCI on Saturday revealed that 1,214 players have registered for the upcoming mega auction and fans on Twitter were left shocked to see Gayle's name missing.

And obviously, the news spread like wildfire with netizens trying to wrap their head around the development. Gayle has represented the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), and Punjab Kings (formerly known as King XI Punjab) over the last 14 years.

Despite the ‘Universe Boss’ playing for so many teams, most fans are posting his pictures in the RCB jersey and adding that it will be the first time both AB de Villiers and Gayle will be missing from an IPL edition.

Former Proteas batter de Villiers, who had already retired from international cricket and was regularly playing in the IPL, decided to call it quits from all forms of cricket after the IPl 2021 season.

Here are some of the reactions from the world of Twitter:

Gayle is one of the greatest T20 players, if not the best. In the IPL, his record is the best among fellow international players. He has amassed 4965 runs in 142 matches and stands 7th in the all-time highest-scorers list. His tally is the third-highest among overseas players, behind David Warner and AB de Villiers. He has also hit most centuries (6) and sixes (357) in the cash-rich league.

Moreover, his whirlwind 175 not-out against the now-defunct Pune Warriors India (PWI) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in IPL 2013 continues to be the highest individual score in the tournament.

If IPL is never going to see Gayle brace the cricket field again, then it indeed is the end of an era.

