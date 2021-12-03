More than players, IPL retentions reveal a lot about teams

IPL retentions are essentially about players —who stays where and at what price. But cold crores don’t reveal the story of those not wanting to be retained and the thought process of teams.

In the recent team- salary rejig some lucked out. Kane Williamson leaped from 3 to 14 crore, Prithvi Shaw 1.2 to 7.5 , Mayank Agrawal 1 to 12 , Venkatesh Iyer an astonishing 8 crore from his earlier 20 lakh contract. Kohli and Dhoni, the two super rich superstars, graciously accepted pay cuts but a hit of a few crore is unlikely to hurt either of them.

More than players, the retention drama reveals a lot about the IPL teams. Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders are the top 4 IPL teams and it is not a coincidence they are also the best managed sides in the league. All four retained 4 players, opting for continuity and keeping their core. It is this trust between players and owners that creates an environment that breeds success.

It is the less successful teams at the bottom of the table that have released players, or failed to keep them. Over the years, Kings/ Hyderabad/ Royals are teams that lack a positive buzz about them. There could be many reasons for this but what stands out is they resemble a shaky airline where passengers must have the seat belt on, even before takeoff.

These teams are marked by continuous churn with movement of coaches, captains and key players. Kings parted ways with captain Ravichandran Ashwin and now KL Rahul has walked out. Few season ago, coach Virender Sehwag left after making critical statements about erratic management. Now, Andy Flower has decided to go elsewhere.

Hyderabad’s case is messier. After a disastrous 2021 they are without David Warner, (their captain), VVS Laxman ( mentor) and Rashid Khan, their only match winner with whom they apparently couldn’t agree new terms. It’s worth pointing out that Hyderabad had dumped Tom Moody from their coaching staff but, executing a neat U-turn, reinstated him.

The Royals are another example of poor cricket results linked to erratic decision making. After season one, the Royals are in a steady downward spiral failing to make the finals since 2008 and languishing at the bottom in the last three seasons.

As happens with unsuccessful teams, it’s difficult to put a finger on what exactly is wrong but the Royals somehow don’t get it right. For a team lacking good Indian talent they traded Rahane, thus depleting their batting. They had a well-earned reputation for prudent spending —a low cost budget, no-frill airline— but splurged a crazy 16 crore on Chris Morris who turned out to be a dud investment.

Will there be a similar frenzy for players in the upcoming auction? All teams will spend wisely but released top Indian stars can except a windfall. Rahul, Hardik Pandya (if fit) Shreyas Iyer, Shubhman Gill, Yuzvendra Chahal should go big and even the moderately impactful will have a good auction because of the supply scarcity value.

The IPL has always put value on all-rounders and finishers and that trend is likely to continue. Mystery leggies will remain in demand and for fast bowling fire power teams will continue to look at overseas options. Teams have realised foreign captains don’t work, so Indian leaders can expect rich rewards on that score.

What is also evident is the game is up for ‘senior’ players. Suresh Raina, Dinesh Karthik, Robin Uthappa, Amit Mishra, Ambati Rayudu, Piyush Chawla, Kedar Jadhav, Wridddhiman Saha would struggle to secure decent deals. But the introduction of two new teams is a lifeline for these stalwarts because both Lucknow and Ahmedabad have to build a squad with 18 Indian players which opens up extra employment opportunities. Good fortune, however, might not smile on Ishant Sharma or Cheteshwar Pujara, both fringe players in the IPL.

Ultimately, retentions and auction picks are a matter of selection. The IPL picks players in an unemotional, cut throat, professional manner because teams have a short horizon and want immediate results. Which is why captains (including MSD ) were removed midway during a season and Hyderabad abandoned Warner after just two bad games.

Still, there are exceptions to this norm, notably Mumbai and CSK who follow a Sooraj Barjatya ‘great Indian family’ management culture and stick with players for extended periods. KKR showed similar faith in Kamlesh Nagarkoti, the young U 19 allrounder, nursing him carefully for two seasons when he was injured and unfit to play.