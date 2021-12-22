Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IPL's Lucknow franchise appoints Vijay Dahiya as assistant coach

The 48-year-old from Haryana is the current coach of the Uttar Pradesh team. He has earlier worked as an assistant coach of two-time IPL winning Kolkata Knight Riders.
Uttar Pradesh coach Vijay Dahiya in action during a training session in Gurugram ahead of the team’s first match in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Twenty20 Trophy.(HT_PRINT)
Published on Dec 22, 2021 12:09 PM IST
PTI | , New Delhi

Former wicketkeeper-batter Vijay Dahiya was on Wednesday roped in as the assistant coach of the new Lucknow franchise ahead of IPL 2022.

He has also served as the talent scout for the Delhi Capitals, apart from coaching the Delhi Ranji team.

"I am delighted and grateful for the opportunity given to me to work with the Lucknow IPL franchise," Dahiya, who has played two Tests and 19 ODIs for India, said in a statement.

The Lucknow team, which is part of the RPSG Group, had earlier appointed Andy Flower as head coach and Gautam Gambhir as the mentor ahead of next year's IPL.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
indian premier league
