Ireland cricket team takes first step towards resumption of training

cricket

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 21:10 IST

The centrally-contracted players of Ireland returned to training under strict health guidelines, which bolsters the chances of Ireland’s tour of England. Originally, Ireland’s tour of England, which comprises a three-match ODI series, is scheduled to start July 30, but the Cricket Ireland and the England and Wales Cricket Board are working out a way to move the series to September.

“We are still in discussions with the ECB,” Richard Holdsworth, Cricket Ireland’s high-performance director said. “In terms of getting ready for those matches should the approval come, with a six-to-eight-week period regarded as essential from the standing start of lockdown to being ready for international cricket - particularly for our bowlers - it was crucial that our players did not lose any more time with the England squad already back to training.”

As per a report in ESPNCricinfo, the Ireland men’s and women’s team will resume full training, some as early as Tuesday, after the Cricket Ireland High Performance Centre in Dublin, the Civil Service ground in Belfast, and at Bready CC have been properly cleaned. After Sri Lanka, England and Afghanistan, Ireland are the fourth cricket team to resume practice amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“In addition, there is also still the outside prospect of the men’s T20 World Cup in late 2020 - so it may still be a big year for the men’s squad. The women’s squad are looking at a rescheduled World Cup qualifier tournament which, if it proceeds this year, will require a lead-up programme,” Holdsworth said.

“We have a few players still overseas at the moment, and two who permanently reside in England, but otherwise we expect to have the contracted senior men’s squad involved today. The women’s senior performance squad and the four emerging contracted players will start training from tomorrow [Tuesday].”

The protocol regarding the training remains similar to the one followed by the England cricketers. Players are expected to turn up after registering their body temperatures, use their own equipment and have no access to changing rooms or storage facilities.