e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 02, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Ireland pacer reprimanded for using ‘inappropriate’ language against Bairstow

Ireland pacer reprimanded for using ‘inappropriate’ language against Bairstow

The incident occurred in the 16th over of England’s innings, when Little used inappropriate language towards Jonny Bairstow upon his dismissal.

cricket Updated: Aug 02, 2020 21:58 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Southampton
Cricket - Second One Day International - England v Ireland - Ageas Bowl, Southampton, Britain - August 1, 2020 Ireland's Josh Little in action, as play resumes behind closed doors
Cricket - Second One Day International - England v Ireland - Ageas Bowl, Southampton, Britain - August 1, 2020 Ireland's Josh Little in action, as play resumes behind closed doors (REUTERS)
         

Ireland fast bowler Josh Little has been reprimanded for using “inappropriate” language against Jonny Bairstow during the second ODI against England in Southampton.

Little breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match”. It was a Level 1 breach.

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Little, for whom it was the first offence in a period of 24 months.

“The incident occurred in the 16th over of England’s innings, when Little used inappropriate language towards Jonny Bairstow upon his dismissal.

Little admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Phil Whitticase and as such, there was no need for a formal hearing,” said the ICC in a statement.

On-field umpires David Millns and Alex Wharf, third umpire Mike Burns and fourth official Martin Saggers levelled the charge.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Amit Shah admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram after testing Covid-19 positive
Amit Shah admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram after testing Covid-19 positive
IPL 2020 to be held from Sep 19 to Nov 10, Chinese sponsors retained
IPL 2020 to be held from Sep 19 to Nov 10, Chinese sponsors retained
‘Mind your business’: Punjab CM to Kejriwal on demand for CBI probe into hooch deaths
‘Mind your business’: Punjab CM to Kejriwal on demand for CBI probe into hooch deaths
Bengal govt fixes rates of Covid-19 tests, kits after private hospitals found fleecing patients
Bengal govt fixes rates of Covid-19 tests, kits after private hospitals found fleecing patients
20,000 temples get fresh paint. Ram dhun reverberates as Ayodhya decks up for the big day
20,000 temples get fresh paint. Ram dhun reverberates as Ayodhya decks up for the big day
Babul Supriyo self-isolates. He met Covid-19 positive Amit Shah a day earlier
Babul Supriyo self-isolates. He met Covid-19 positive Amit Shah a day earlier
Suicide car bomb, gunmen attack prison in east Afghanistan; at least one dead
Suicide car bomb, gunmen attack prison in east Afghanistan; at least one dead
Demonstrators chant ‘Modi, Modi’, praise India in Toronto’s anti-China protests
Demonstrators chant ‘Modi, Modi’, praise India in Toronto’s anti-China protests
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In