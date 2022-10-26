Ireland vs England Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Rain threat looms as Jos Buttler wins toss, chooses to bowl at MCG

Ireland vs England Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2022: England started their campaign with a rather straightforward win over Afghanistan and they would be looking for nothing less when they face Ireland on Wednesday. However, they would be concerned by the fact that their top four all failed to fire and it was an exceptional bowling performance from Sam Curran that really got them over the line. Ireland, meanwhile, lost their first-ever second round match of the T20 World Cup to Sri Lanka. They have stunned England in the past in World Cup matches and would be hoping to do the same today if they are to challenge for a semi-final spot.

