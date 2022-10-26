Home / Cricket / Ireland vs England Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Rain threat looms as Jos Buttler wins toss, chooses to bowl at MCG
Live

Ireland vs England Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Rain threat looms as Jos Buttler wins toss, chooses to bowl at MCG

cricket
Updated on Oct 26, 2022 09:22 AM IST

T20 World Cup 2022 Live Cricket Score, Ireland vs England Today's Match: Jos Buttler has won the toss and chosen to bowl at the MCG. Follow live score and updates of IRE vs ENG here.

IRE vs ENG Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Sam Curran's exceptional bowling performance led England to victory vs Afghanistan
IRE vs ENG Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Sam Curran's exceptional bowling performance led England to victory vs Afghanistan(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk
Ireland vs England Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2022: England started their campaign with a rather straightforward win over Afghanistan and they would be looking for nothing less when they face Ireland on Wednesday. However, they would be concerned by the fact that their top four all failed to fire and it was an exceptional bowling performance from Sam Curran that really got them over the line. Ireland, meanwhile, lost their first-ever second round match of the T20 World Cup to Sri Lanka. They have stunned England in the past in World Cup matches and would be hoping to do the same today if they are to challenge for a semi-final spot. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 26, 2022 09:22 AM IST

    T20 World Cup live score: Ireland captain Andy Balbirnie

    “We would have wanted to chase as well with the rain around. The message has been clear, we back our plans and try to create some special memories for our fans. (On 2011 win) There are two guys in our group who were part of the U19 World Cup that same year, so there's always hope that we can replicate something similar. One change for us - Fionn Hand comes in for Simi Singh.”

  • Oct 26, 2022 09:21 AM IST

    IRE vs ENG Live T20 World Cup: What Jos Buttler said

    “We're going to bowl first. A bit unsure about the weather so we are going to bowl first. Lots of these grounds in Australia are huge, so fielding is a big part of our preparation. Yes, we play two games in three days here, but we want to stick to our best playing combinations, hence no changes.”

  • Oct 26, 2022 09:15 AM IST

    Ireland vs England Live Score: The pitch

    The weather in Melbourne has been quite strange today. There was forecast of thunderstorm and rain all day but there was only a slight drizzle and it is quite clear for now. Isa Guha said that the teams will look to the deeper parts of the ground to curb run scoring because of the rain in the morning. Shane Watson then said that the wicket looks nice for a fast bowler, there is green grass along with the dry grass which will give seam movement. There is more bounce because of the moisture.

  • Oct 26, 2022 09:11 AM IST

    T20 World Cup live score: Ireland XI

    Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Fionn Hand, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little

  • Oct 26, 2022 09:05 AM IST

    IRE vs ENG Live T20 World Cup: England XI

    Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

  • Oct 26, 2022 09:03 AM IST

    Ireland vs England Live Score: TOSS!

    England have won the toss and chosen to bowl first. Buttler says that the uncertainty around the weather has played a role in his decision. 

  • Oct 26, 2022 08:52 AM IST

    T20 World Cup live score: England's top problems

    England's batting lineup seemed to be playing cricket in a different universe during the last T20 World Cup. However, things couldn't be more different during their opening match of this tournament against Afghanistan. Sam Curran's extraordinary five-wicket haul had helped them dismiss Afghanistan for 112 runs but their batting lineup made a real mess of what could have been some sweet net run rate juice for them. 16 overs into their innings, England had lost half their batters and had just edged over the 100-run mark. The top four has names like Jos Buttler, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan and Ben Stokes and they would be hoping that they can live up to them starting from today.

  • Oct 26, 2022 08:32 AM IST

    IRE vs ENG Live T20 World Cup: Back at the 'G

    This is the first match that the MCG is hosting in this tournament since there was that little game between India and Pakistan a couple of days ago. You would remember that one, a quietish game with nearly 100,000 spectators cheering every single minor and major event and ended with a nice little innings from this little known player called Virat Kohli. That match has put a very high standard on this tournament, with Australia's Mitch Marsh saying that they should just end the World Cup right there. Let's hope we get something today even remotely close to the drama we saw the last time the 'G hosted a 2022 T20 World Cup game. 

  • Oct 26, 2022 08:24 AM IST

    Ireland vs England Live Score: Hello and welcome!

    England were a mixed bag in their first match. They would be happy that Sam Curran, someone who has emerged as an x-factor for them with bat and ball over the past few years in all formats, continues to have that kind of effect on matches. But they would be concerned that they needed an exceptional performance from him to win this match and that their much heralded top ordered didn't do much. 

