"Irfan bhai always told me 'Apna time aayega'": 26-year-old India player on ODI call-up for West Indies series

Team India will return to action in the limited-overs format on February 6 when the side takes on West Indies in the first ODI of the three-match series in Ahmedabad. All the games in the series will take place in the city before both sides move to Kolkata for three T20Is. The series also marks the first appearance of Rohit Sharma as India's full-time white-ball captain.

The squad for the ODI series saw a number of new faces; while youngster Ravi Bishnoi earned a maiden international call-up, batter Deepak Hooda also made a return to the squad. He was earlier called up in 2018 ahead of the Nidahas Trophy, but didn't play a game.

Following his selection in the squad, Hooda recalled former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan's words during the time when the former was constantly being ignored for a national call-up.

“People wondered and doubts crept in pretty often, but Irfan bhai always told me one line, ‘Apna time aayega’,” Hooda told the Indian Express.

“I slowly got close to Irfan bhai and Yusuf (Pathan) bhai. They taught me to be calm, they made me realise the power of calmness. As a youngster it was natural to be restless and I was no exception. It was hampering my game. At times, I tried too hard. Tried to overdo things that weren’t needed."

Hooda was the second-highest run-scorer in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, scoring 294 runs in six innings for Rajasthan. In the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Hooda scored 198 runs in six matches including a century in his last game against Karnataka.

“I remember Irfan bhai telling me the importance of preparation and process. Doing the same thing over and over again, without expecting anything from anyone. So, be it the gym sessions, training at the nets and following a strict diet; I always maintained a good work ethic. It paid off,” he said.

