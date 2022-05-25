'Only RR did that. Warne was way ahead of his time': Pathan recalls Australia legend's incredible captaincy in IPL 2008

The legendary Shane Warne led Rajasthan Royals to the Indian Premier League in the first-ever season of the league in 2008. Warne, who passed away in March earlier this year due to a heart attack, is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners of all time and was the first captain of the Royals franchise, which he joined almost a year after his international retirement. In the ongoing edition of the tournament, the RR paid a rich tribute to Shane Warne, and during the qualifier 1 on Tuesday night, former India cricketer Irfan Pathan recalled Warne's stint in the franchise. Follow IPL 2022 Coverage

Kaif was a part of the IPL-winning squad in 2008, while Irfan Pathan's elder brother, Yusuf was also a part of the team in the inaugural edition. Irfan recalled Warne's approach throughout the entire IPL, which he described as different to all the other captains in the season.

“Rajasthan Royals were the only team that came to the stadium at around 7:25 PM. The matches were supposed to start at 8 PM! He was way ahead of his time. He knew that for the first time, there's this tournament where a side is playing 14 matches. He thought, 'players will get tired because it's summer season and I won't let that happen. I will conserve their energy',” Pathan recalled as he remembered Warne during his commentary stint on Star Sports.

The former India left-arm pacer further recalled his own IPL stint in 2008, when he represented Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings).

“Our team (Punjab) used to arrive at the ground at 6 PM! We used to do extra practice! We still reached the semi-finals, so it wasn't that bad, but Shane Warne had a different approach. He led them to a win and that will always be remembered. Whenever we talk about the IPL, we will remember him,” said Pathan.

Shane Warne's Rajasthan Royals had beaten the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings in the final of the inaugural season of the tournament. It has been their only IPL title since; in the ongoing edition, the Royals reached the playoffs and lost their Qualifier 1 against Gujarat Titans, but will get another opportunity to reach the final in the eliminator on May 27.

