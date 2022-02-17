Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
'Ishan is not a bad option but..': Ex-India wicketkeeper makes big statement on India's opening pair for T20 World Cup

Ishan Kishan opened alongside Rohit Sharma in the first T20I of the series against West Indies on Wednesday.
Indian batsmen Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan run between the wickets, during the first T20 cricket match between India and West Indies, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Wednesday.(PTI)
Published on Feb 17, 2022 09:31 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Rohit Sharma opened alongside youngster Ishan Kishan in the first T20I of the series against the West Indies on Wednesday. While the Indian captain scored a lightning 40 off just 19 deliveries, Ishan struggled to keep the scoreboard ticking throughout his stay at the crease and was dismissed on 35 off 42 balls. 

Ishan, a naturally aggressive batter, struggled with his timing and shot selection in the innings and Rohit acknowledged the youngster's poor outing in the game. "We want to make sure he doesn't go in with too much pressure around him so it is our job to make sure that whenever he steps in, he is quite comfortable,” Rohit had said in the post-match presentation.

Former India cricketer Parthiv Patel believes that Ishan Kishan is “not a bad option" but senior batter KL Rahul will be India's first-choice opener when the side takes part in the T20 World Cup later this year.

“KL Rahul is a long-term opening option for me. When Rahul returns to the team, I think he will open the innings with Rohit. Personally, I feel he will open with Rohit in the T20 World Cup," Parthiv said on Cricbuzz.

“Ishan Kishan is not a bad option when he is in rhythm. When he is in the right mindspace, he allows Rohit to take a bit of time. But I think it will be Rahul and Rohit at the World Cup.”

In the recently-concluded ODI series against the West Indies, KL Rahul played in the middle-order as Shikhar Dhawan opened the batting alongside Rohit. With Dhawan not a part of the T20I setup at the moment, Rahul had formed the opening duo with Rohit in the last year's T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

Further talking about Ishan's game in the first T20I, Parthiv said that the 23-year-old batter was “trying to hit the ball too hard.”

“Ishan Kishan was trying to hit the ball too hard instead of timing it. When he was playing cross-batted strokes, he was using the bottom hand so much that the face of the bat was closing. Instead, he could have shown some patience and played a few shots with a straight bat. But it just did not happen for him on the day,” said the former India wicketkeeper.

india vs west indies kl rahul rohit sharma ishan kishan
