Ishan Kishan joins India’s list of fiery debutants
About an hour after he had unleashed some spectacular fireworks on his debut—an unusual sight for an Indian opener in recent times—a calm and understated avatar of Ishan Kishan arrived for the post-match media interaction on Sunday.
He began almost every answer with the word “obviously”, yet there was nothing obvious about the resurrection and rise of Kishan’s career as a cricketer.
Yet one thing is for sure: if Indian cricket has produced a rollicking ride over the last four months, it—“obviously” Kishan would say—has to do with the quality of its debutants.
Also read: 'This is exactly what Tendulkar used to do': Sehwag points out similarity between Virat Kohli and Sachin
In Canberra, it was Thangarasu Natarajan; in Melbourne, Mohammed Siraj; in Brisbane, Washington Sundar (Test debut); in Chennai, Axar Patel (Test debut) and now, in the second T20 against England in the 5-match series, Ishan Kishan. In each instance, it was the debutant that sparkled with the bat or the ball—sometimes with both—to set the tone of the match.
Add to the mix Rishabh Pant, who has a newfound spring in his steps and strength in the wrists after a torrid time, and half of that group has graduated from India’s 2016 U-19 World Cup squad that finished runners-up.
They have travelled vastly different paths to get here.
Pant was the chosen one and was the first from that group to graduate into the senior side. After a decent IPL 2016, his big hitting prowess earned him an India senior T20I cap in 2017. Sundar proved his mettle at the 2017 IPL and made his debut for India before the end of the year.
While his peers were making their international debuts, Kishan, who had led India at the U-19 World Cup, was struggling. He had a poor 2016 IPL for Gujarat Lions (42 runs in five matches) and followed it up with another average 2017 season (277 in 11 games).
And yet, if Mumbai Indians paid ₹6.2 crores in the 2018 IPL auctions, it was because they had seen the spark of Kishan’s talent underneath the struggle.
A left-handed top order bat who could muscle his way through the bowling, he was the kind of explosive starter that MI needed. A glimpse of it was seen at the 2016 IPL where he scored 61 off 40 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad. It made Kishan the then third youngest half-centurion in IPL. That same year, Kishan scored 273 runs off 336 balls batting at No. 6 against Delhi (that had players like Pant and Unmukt Chand) in a Ranji Trophy game. His innings was laden with 14 sixes and 21 fours and is the highest-ever score by a Jharkhand player.
But those performances increasingly looked like flashes in the pan. A youngster who rose through the ranks under Rahul Dravid, was slipping into the “nearly there” zone.
For MI too, Kishan struggled. His 2018 and 2019 IPL seasons were underwhelming. His flamboyance, went one line of thought, was expressed in his love for bling off the field rather than his performances on the field.
But MI is a team that believes in keeping its squad together and allowing long ropes for players to develop and come good. For Kishan, MI retaining him for the 2020 season despite his failures in the last two editions was a turning point.
“I have been working with them (Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard) for the last three years,” Kishan said during the tournament about his progress as a player with MI. “I know how they plan the game. It’s not only about power hitting (but also) how they take the game to the last over or how they put pressure on the bowlers also. At the same time how they rotate the strike. How to keep players confused (about) your next move.”
But it was not until an injury to his state-mate Saurabh Tiwary that Kishan finally got an opportunity to bring his learnings onto the field. He hammered 516 runs in a 14-game spree, more than any other batsman in the team.
On Sunday, his perseverance was rewarded with a India cap and the MI impact came up again after he his 32-ball 56.
“Before the game, Rohit bhai (Kishan’s captain at MI) said to me to not take any tension,” Kishan said. “Just play freely like you do in the IPL. Even Virat bhai said the same thing when he was batting with me. I kept that in mind. Obviously I was nervous going inside, but I wanted to do well in the national jersey.
“It helps when you face bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult (both MI pacers) in the nets. It gives you confidence if you can play your shots against those very fast bowlers in the nets. During the IPL you face quality bowlers from all the countries. (James) Pattinson, (Nathan) Coulter-Nile all these are quality bowlers. When you play them you get used to facing quality pace.”
Kishan’s explosive style (he hit four sixes and five fours) suits Kohli’s plans of adding more firepower to the Indian batting line-up in T20s. Kishan does not shy away from risks, like the attempted reverse sweep against Adil Rashid that got him out LBW.
In this, he is different from the others in contention for the opener’s spot in T20s.
KL Rahul and Sharma were named first-choice openers by Kohli ahead of the series, while Shikhar Dhawan (dropped after the first game) has been marked as the backup. But with Kishan’s entry and Rahul’s back-to-back low scores (1 and 0), the team management may be tempted to play a third opening combination – Kishan and Sharma (who was rested for the first couple of games) – in the third T20I on Tuesday.
“He’s (Kishan) a fearless character. He should continue to back his instincts,” Kohli said after the match. “We had a conversation out in the middle where he understood and analysed the game very smartly. He knew he was hitting the ball well so he kept taking his chances. But he was calculated. He wasn’t reckless. And that’s what you want to see in youngsters.”
If Kishan gets another chance, it could mean Rahul sitting out or dropping down the order. Kishan could also be used lower down the order with Sharma and Rahul as openers. Kohli is well known for tweaking team compositions, and this series gives him the perfect platform to find his perfect XI before the 2021 T20 World Cup.
“As you play at the highest level, there is no fixed spot for you. Just because I opened in my first game, does not mean that I will play in the same spot in my next match as well. Also, the left-right combination comes (in) to play. So, I am not thinking about that,” Kishan said. “I feel proud that guys with whom I started playing cricket for India are here with me. They inspire me to do better.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'You want somebody like that': Karthik highlights quality that sets Kishan apart
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He doesn't repeat mistakes': Laxman on Kohli's match-winning knock in 2nd T20I
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ishan Kishan joins India’s list of fiery debutants
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sehwag points out similarity between Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'India Ka Apna Mantra': IPL 2021 campaign launched
- The IPL 2021 will return to India and will begin on April 9.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Remaining three T20Is between India and England to be played behind closed doors
- The remaining three T20Is between India and England will be played behind closed doors as a precautionary measure against Covid-19.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs England 3rd T20 Live Streaming: When and where to watch
- India vs England 3rd T20 Live Streaming: All you need to know about live streaming details on Hotstar, match timings, venue for India vs England 3rd T20 Match at Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Laxman explains why Virat Kohli is 'such an important player for Indian cricket'
- The run-machine had a few setbacks in the past month where he accumulated three ducks.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prithvi Shaw is ready for the next step, with a little help from Greg Chappell
- The former Australian great gave crucial inputs after Shaw's failures during India's tour of Australia. The Mumbai batsman put those lessons to work with a record 827 runs in eight games at the Vijay Hazare trophy.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'It's just about hitting that next ball for four or six'
- Sanjay Manjrekar feels the likes of Ishan Kishan and Rishabh Pant are not worried about losing their wicket and instead focus on backing their instincts to get results.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India fined for slow over-rate in second T20I against England
- Javagal Srinath of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Virat Kohli’s side was ruled to be one over short of the target.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'It's not easy to bat in a carefree and fearless fashion in your debut match'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He believes in sixes, not fours': Raja delighted with Kishan's fifty on debut
- India vs England: Ramiz Raja was enthralled watching Ishan Kishan bat, believing India did the right thing handing debuts to proven IPL performers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Bumrah bowled over by Sanjana: Congratulatory messages pour in for the couple
- Ever since Jasprit Bumrah was granted leave from India's Test squad ahead of the fourth Test against England in Ahmedabad, rumours about his marriage began to do multiple rounds across all social media platforms.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'We have begun a new journey together': Bumrah ties the knot in Goa - See pics
- Before the fourth Test against England, Bumrah was relieved from India's squad due to personal reasons.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox