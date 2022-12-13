'Bolte rehna single le, warna...': Ishan Kishan reveals Virat Kohli's stunning 'balla mujhe na maar de' remark after 210

Team India had registered a colossal 227-run victory over Bangladesh in the third and final ODI of the series in Chattogram on Saturday. Ishan Kishan was the star of the match as he became the only fourth Indian to score a double century in ODIs; he scored 210 off just 131 deliveries, and also broke West Indies great Chris Gayle's world record for the fastest double ton in the history of the game.

Following the knock, Kishan spoke in detail about his innings, during which he also forged an important 290-run stand with Virat Kohli, who also smashed his 44th ODI century – and 72nd hundred in international cricket. During a chat on SonyLIV, Kishan revealed his chat with Kohli as the former was approaching his double ton. The 24-year-old batter shared that he was constantly telling Kohli to remind him to 'take singles' and not play an aggressive shot when he was in his 190s.

"Main jab 197 pe tha, mujhe lag raha tha ki Mustafizur ek slower one daalega toh main chhakka mar du aage badhke. But mujhe ek match mein mauka mila tha iss series me, aur main ye opportunity miss nahi karna chahta tha, toh maine unko bola ki bhaiya please mere ko bolte rehna 'single le, single le' varna main uda dunga. (When I was at 197, I thought Mustafizur will bowl a slower ball and I can hit him for a six. But then, I knew that I only had this one game in this series and I didn't want to miss this opportunity. So, I went to Virat bhaiya and told him to keep telling me to take singles, or else I will hit an aggressive shot),” Kishan said.

"Toh he was just reminding me ki single lena hai. Fir khushi mein maine dekha nahi ki kaun kahan hai, Virat bhai peeche the toh unhone bola balla mujhe naa maar de. (So, he was just reminding me for that. When I reached my double century, I didn't realise who was near me when the celebration happened. Virat bhai came from behind and said you could've hit me with the bat!)," Kishan further revealed.

While it was Ishan who scored a double century, Kohli, at the other end, celebrated as if it was his own. When Ishan took off for his 200th run, Kohli, who was running towards the striker's end raised his bat in celebration even before the single could be completed. As Ishan then took off his helmet and celebrated his moment under the sun with a huge jump and a roar, Kohli approaching with while busting a few bhangra moves before Ishan joined in too.

Bangladesh won the ODI series 2-1 as the side had already clinched close victories in the opening two matches. The two sides will return to action for the two-match Test series that begins December 14.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON