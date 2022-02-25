Ishan Kishan vindicates skipper Rohit Sharma’s faith, tips

There is never a good time for a batter to be struggling for fluency and rhythm. In Ishan Kishan’s case, the timing of his patchy run was particularly unfortunate: he had just been acquired for ₹15.25 crore by Mumbai Indians at the IPL mega auction this month to become the second-most expensive Indian player ever, after Yuvraj Singh, before, by his own admission, he failed to live up to his standard in the three-match T20 series against West Indies.

The opener produced scores of 35, 2 and 34 as India completed a sweep largely riding on the exploits of the middle-order. It was only three games, but the left-handed batter is likely to be measured by more stringent standards from now on.

More than the scores, it was the consumption of dot balls that was more glaring given Kishan’s calibre. He meandered along to 35 off 42 balls and 2 off 10 balls in his first two games while the third game yielded a marginally better 34 from 31 deliveries. He particularly struggled against Roston Chase’s off-spin. The strike rate at the end of the series was 85.54. His IPL strike rate, over 61 games, stands at 136.33.

Up against Sri Lanka in Lucknow on Thursday, he was closer to being at his best as a change in opposition brought a change in his fortunes, smashing 89 off 56 balls to set up a comprehensive win in the first of three T20Is. The series now moves up north to hilly Dharamsala and the HPCA Stadium, nestled in the idyllic foothills of the Dhauladhar range. The threat of rain over the second T20I on Saturday notwithstanding, Kishan will want to continue showing the verve and gusto that Mumbai Indians have paid the big sum for.

FLURRY OF SHOTS

On Thursday, he got going once he was served a generous dose of deliveries begging to be hit by Chamika Karunaratne in the third over of India’s innings. Whether the ball was full or banged in, his ability to treat them with disdain came through.

Skipper's man

At the other end was Rohit Sharma, playing second fiddle for a change to a player he has backed since Kishan first entered the MI fold in 2018. Kishan was just 19 then and a couple of years into his senior career, having led India in the 2016 U-19 World Cup. The wicketkeeper-batter is 23 now and wiser about the nitty-gritty of top-flight cricket.

But knowing what Kishan may have been going through after a lean series, Sharma was ever willing to offer words of wisdom.

“It is very helpful when Rohit bhai comes to my room and sits with me for a conversation. I know he believes in me,” said Kishan. “Every senior player wants the youngsters to be in a good headspace. He has gone through these phases. The series against West Indies wasn’t that good personally, but he and the coach (Rahul Dravid) were supporting me and saying that they trust my talent. They made it clear that nobody is doubting me.”

Sharma also provided specific batting inputs for Kishan to work on during training. “I got stuck in the last few games with rotating the strike. He has helped me with that in the nets. When you rotate the strike, the bowlers are constantly under pressure. That was his message,” Kishan said.

Not much of that strike rotation was needed in Lucknow. Out of Kishan’s 89 runs, 58 came in fours and sixes. A partnership of 111 was stitched with Sharma for the opening wicket in just 11.5 overs.

“We were trying to hit the ball, but it was not coming on. The bounce wasn’t there. He told me to hold my shape. I also believe in my strength as much as Rohit bhai does. I was just trying to go for the shots when the ball was in my arc,” said Kishan.

If Kishan can maintain this, Sharma will have a couple of reasons to smile. It will, of course, enhance India’s firepower as they look towards the T20 World Cup in Australia but also boost Mumbai Indians’ prospects of winning a record-extending sixth IPL title.

