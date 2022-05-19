'Ishan Kishan was exposed. Once you get to the highest level...': Matthew Hayden highlights 'worry' for India

Ishan Kishan had a mixed outing in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), managing 370 runs from 13 outings, which include three half-centuries. He was bought by the five-time IPL winners Mumbai Indians for a hefty amount of ₹15.25 crore, but the wicketkeeper-batter struggled for most part of the league. (IPL 2022 full coverage)

Kishan scored 43 runs off 34 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), a contest which Mumbai lost by three runs. Despite scoring 43, which was third-highest individual score among the MI batters, the wicketkeeper's approach against pacers was in question.

Kishan was dismissed right after he hit pacer Umran Malik for a boundary in the 12th over. Reflecting on his innings, former Australia batter Matthew Hayden pointed out an area of concern in Ishan's batting.

"Ishan Kishan tonight was exposed through high-quality fast bowling. And that’s a worry. Once you get to the highest level, you’re going to be playing a lot more of that type of bowling – 140s and 150s are always going to be there, especially if the wicket has bounce.

“And I love his [Umran] raw pace. He is so exciting. The ball before that was actually a bouncer, And then you can sense automatically that Ishan was under pressure,” said Hayden on Star Sports after the MI vs SRH match.

He is, though, MI's second-highest run-getter in this season, a fact which reflects the poor form of most batters in their camp. The IPL heavyweights were the first team to be eliminated from the play-offs race, and are placed bottom of the ten-team points table with three wins from 13 encounters.

