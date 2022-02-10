'It almost felt like a chess game': Marnus Labuschagne recalls battle with India star during Border-Gavaskar Trophy

The battle between Australia's Marnus Labuschagne and off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin made for an interesting viewing during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2020-21. Ashwin had taken 12 wickets in three Tests before missing the fourth and final match of the series due to an injury. During the three games, Ashwin had dismissed Labsuchagne twice in six innings while the Aussie batter got the better of the off-spinner in the third Test in Sydney, when he registered scores of 91 & 73 across the two innings.

Earlier, Ashwin had pointed out certain cues he noted during his face-off with the Australian batter during the four-Test series. "He steps out, he hits the ball over cow corner for an offspinner, or he hits it over mid-off. It's very rarely through long-on. And he doesn't have a flat sweep, he has a lap sweep, like a paddle. All these shots have a trigger. And it's very fine. If you don't know or if you've not seen enough footage, you cannot pick these things up," Ashwin had said in an interview with The Cricket Monthly.

Labuschagne has now opened up on Ashwin's observations, saying that facing him is “almost like a chess game.”

“He is very good at assessing batsmen, and that's why I have enjoyed facing him,” Labuschagne told Sportstar.

“He has picked up some things I do when I play certain shots. That's why I love these four-five match series because you cannot be satisfied with what you've got as a batter, otherwise you will be found out by quality bowlers. You've to keep adapting.”

Labuschagne further mentioned that he enjoyed his battle with the 35-year-old off-spinner in the Melbourne Test.

“What I loved most about Ashwin was the fields he had for me and how I was trying to move the field in my endeavour to score runs. Just the way both of us were able to chop and change in the middle of an engrossing passage. It almost felt like a chess game. He bowled beautifully in Melbourne... got a few early wickets with the leg slip,” said Labuschagne.

“Smith and I played him well in Sydney. We've got a few subcontinent tours before my next trip to India, and hopefully, I can challenge myself in those conditions. I have a few tricks up my sleeve (smiles)!”