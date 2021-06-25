'It backfired, as it mostly does': Sanjay Manjrekar weighs in on Ravindra Jadeja's selection in India XI for WTC final

Sanjay Manjrekar feels India missed a trick by including Ravindra Jadeja in the Playing XI for the World Test Championship final against New Zealand, which they lost by eight wickets. Jadeja picked up one wicket in the match and scored 15 and 16 in both innings as India failed to put up a solid score, and Manjrekar weighed in on the all-rounder's selection saying that playing the 32-year-old for his batting was a gamble India took but it never paid off.

Jadeja's batting stocks have been on an upward curve. In the last three years, he averages over 50 with the bat while his bowling has shown steady improvement as well. But in conditions where there was plenty of assistance for the fast bowlers, Manjrekar feels Jadeja's inclusion was surprising, especially since the heavens had opened up and India still stuck to the XI they had announced on the eve of the start of the WTC final.

"If you have to look at how India went about before the game started, picking two spinners was always a debatable selection especially when the conditions were overcast and the toss was delayed by a day. They picked one player for his batting, which was Jadeja, and his left-arm spin wasn't the reason he was picked. He was picked for his batting and that is something that I am always against," Manjrekar said on ESPNCricinfo.

"You have got to pick specialist players in the team and if they felt that the pitch was dry and turning, they would have picked Jadeja for his left-arm spin, along with Ashwin, that would have made sense. But they picked him for his batting and I think that backfired as mostly it does."

In the hindsight, Manjrekar feels that playing an additional batsman might have helped India since the runs did not come from the middle-lower order. "Had they had a specialist batsman in Hanuma Vihari for example, who had a pretty good defence, that would have been handy. Maybe 170 could have been 220, 225 or 230, who knows?" added Manjrekar.

"But I hope India don't do what England have historically done, pick somebody because there is another strength that they have and that strength might just come to good use, but very rarely it does when it's a pressure game."