'It hurts to watch MS Dhoni bat like this': MSD told to step down, make way for youngsters in CSK playing XI

MS Dhoni's spot in the Chennai Super Kings line-up has once again come under scrutiny after he failed to take CSK past the finish line in the IPL 2025 match against Delhi Capitals on Saturday. Dhoni remained unbeaten on 30 in the chase of 184 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, but Chennai lost the match by 25 runs. This was Chennai's third straight defeat this season, and second consecutive at home. Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni scored 30 not out off 26 against DC on Saturday(PTI)

Dhoni walked out to bat at No. 7 in the match against Delhi, with Chennai reeling at 74 for five. They needed 110 runs from the remaining 56 deliveries, with the required rate just under 12. Alongside Vijay Shankar, who scored fifty, Dhoni stitched an 84-run stand, but Chennai fell short in the 180-plus chase again.

After the defeat, Dhoni was subject to criticism again, with fans and many an expert calling for his retirement. On ESPNCricinfo, former India batter Wasim Jaffer was asked whether it was time for Dhoni to make way for a youngster in the team, and he said: "Yes, if he is not captaining the team then to watch him (bat) like this hurts a little."

Dhoni set to announce IPL retirement?

The presence of Dhoni's parents - Pan Singh and Devaki Devi - at the Chepauk during the match against Delhi Capitals on Saturday sparked speculation about an imminent retirement. However, Chennai coach Stephen Fleming pushed back at rumours about the former captain's imminent retirement.

"No, that's not my role to put an end to it. I have no idea. I'm just enjoying working with him. He's still going strong. I don't even ask these days. You guys are the ones that ask (about retirement)," said Fleming in the post-match press conference.

Dhoni has been a huge hit with the Chennai fans -- who call him "Thala", or "leader" in Tamil -- since the IPL's inception in 2008. He led Chennai to a record-equalling five IPL titles, the last in 2023, and gave up the captaincy before last year's tournament.