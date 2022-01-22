Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
'It is stupid': Pietersen ridicules Gower's statement blaming IPL for Ashes defeat; 'It's the system which is poor'

Kevin Pietersen said that it is ‘crazy’ to blame the Indian Premier League for England's Ashes debacle.
File image of Kevin Pietersen. (Getty Images)
Published on Jan 22, 2022 08:46 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

England faced an embarrassing 0-4 defeat in the recently-concluded Ashes series, drawing criticism for their uninspired performances throughout the five Tests Down Under. Former England great David Gower had lashed out at the team, saying that he was "annoyed" after their Ashes defeat and said current skipper Joe Root had players who were "unavailable" because of the IPL.

England's former captain Kevin Pietersen, who has been a four-time Ashes winner with the side and one of the key players in the IPL during his playing days, laughed at Gover's statement and said that it is “stupid” to blame the T20 league for England's debacle.

"It is stupid. You can't blame the IPL for the demise of Test cricket in England. It's crazy. I've commented on it quite a lot. It's the system, it's the county cricket system, which is poor. So there's no blame," Pietersen, who is representing World Giants in the Legends League Cricket, said during an interaction on Thursday.

"It's crazy to blame the Indian Premier League because if you have a look at the Test team, there's only maybe (Ben) Stokes (Jonny) Bairstow and (Jos) Buttler who play the IPL...

"Hardly any of the Test team players play the IPL... So how can you blame the IPL? You can't blame the IPL. It's crazy," a former captain of the IPL's Delhi franchise added.

Off-the-field, the English cricketers were also mired in a controversy after a report claimed that there was a "drinking culture" in the team with the players and coaches drinking late into the night before police broke up the session.

Pietersen said there was no harm in it as the players are affected by the strict bio-bubble restrictions.

"It's stressful. It's incredibly stressful. I've never played in a bubble. I can't imagine but I think it must be very lonely.

"You're not allowed to go to coffee shops. You're not allowed to go down to the restaurants, you're not allowed to do anything. And what else do you do?

"So I'm sure that the guys must have tried to find some sort of social activities in whichever way that they deem fit," he said.

(With agency input)

