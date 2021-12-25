'It's the greatest I've seen': Ganguly recalls Harbhajan's 2001 Australia series feat, calls him 'captain’s delight'

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly congratulated veteran cricketer Harbhajan Singh, who on Friday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, on his glorious career before recalling his impressive feat in the 2001 Test series at home against Australia.

Harbhajan had picked 32 wickets in the three-match series where he had become the first Indian bowler to pick a Test hat-trick after he dismissed Ricky Ponting, Adam Gilchrist and Shane Warne in successive deliveries. It is the fourth-highest tally among Indian bowlers in a single series and the highest in a series of at least three matches.

Ganguly rated Harbhajan's record feat as the "greatest" he has ever witnessed before hailing the off-spinner as a "captain's delight".

"His first full Test series against Australia in 2001 is the greatest that I have seen where one bowler single-handedly won the series. He was a captain's delight," Ganguly said in a BCCI statement.

"As a bowler, he hated putting fielders in the deep. Bhajji has been an absolute match winner. He should be proud of what he has achieved. I want to tell him that the new innings in his life will be as exciting."

Harbhajan had finished with figures of 13 for 196 that helped the hosts script a victory for ages making them the third team in Test history to win a Test after being forced to follow on. His efforts in the series helped India script a comeback at home to beat the mighty Steve Waugh-led Australia 2-1 in the contest.

During his illustrious career, that spanned 23 year, Harbhajan won two World Cups as a player - the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup in 2007 and the ODI World Cup in 2011. The veteran finished his career with 417 wickets in 103 Tests, 269 wickets in 236 ODIs and 25 scalps in 28 T20Is.

"I congratulate Harbhajan Singh on a remarkable career. He has faced several challenges in his life, but Bhajji is not the one to give up. He has overcome many hurdles and put many setbacks behind him to rise every time. What inspired me the most about him was his hunger to perform," Ganguly said in a BCCI statement.

"His strength was his guts and courage. He was always very passionate, and his immense self-belief meant he never shied away from a fight. He also kept the dressing room atmosphere light and that is something really important," added the former captain.